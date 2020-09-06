My major priority in second term is to build the largest Sea Port in Africa – Akeredolu

By Maxwell Adeleye

In what could be described as the biggest, and the most united convergence of the progressives in the Nigerian political firmament since 2015 general elections, political heavyweights and their combatants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday 5th September 2020 stormed Akure, Ondo-State, to galvanise support for the second term bid of the state Governor, Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN.

The people of the state shall queue to elect a new helmsman through the ballot 10th October 2020.

Taking no chance, the gladiators, who flew into the sunshine state from the North of the Sahara and South of the Limpopo of Nigeria, spoke with one voice: “Akeredolu has done well to deserve another term in office, and he must be re-elected by all lawful means”.

And like children born of the same woman and determined to safeguard their father’s heritage from ruin, the APC figures, led by the party’s respected National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the Chairman of the party’s National Caretaker Committee, Governor Mai Bala Muni of Yobe State, unanimously sent a stinker to opposition candidates thus, “We won’t surrender Ondo, we shall win by all lawful means necessary.”

Tinubu, who spoke first when he commissioned the multimillion naira new edifice of the State Internal Revenue Service (ODIRS) built by the Akeredolu administration, lauded the performance of the Governor, promising to use his local and international networks to assist Ondo to become one of the best five economic hubs in Nigeria.

According to the former Lagos State Governor, Ondo is numerously blessed with huge natural and mineral resources. He described Ondo State as the hidden wealth of Nigeria that should be harnessed for the purpose of industrialization and job creation.

“Akeredolu is a progressive. A man of focus, determination and dexterity whose integrity goes beyond the cosmos”, Tinubu declared, saying “you can accuse him of being obstinate, but one thing is sacrosanct; you cannot find Akeredolu in the web of anti-progressive tendencies.

“Akeredolu was one of those who helped the progressives to recover South West from the rigging voyage of the conservative Golgotha after the bizarre election conducted by the PDP in 2007. Akeredolu is a pathfinder. He has changed the faces of governance of Ondo State. I am proud of him.

“Only a visionary man thinks about economic development, job creation and industrialization. By the grace of God, we shall partner Akeredolu to turn Ondo State to one of the five economic hubs in Nigeria. Ondo is a blessed state. The mineral and natural resources herein are heart warming.

“In my own estimation, Ondo is like the hidden wealth of Nigeria. We shall help Akeredolu to harness these God-made potentials. Akeredolu, please rest assured that your victory in October 10th is a done deal. You are victorious already. By the grace of God, and the support of the people of Ondo State, we shall win triumphantly and retain this state for the progressives. PDP is dead in Nigeria, we shall bury the locust party in October 10th,” Tinubu said.

In his remarks, Governor Mai Bala Buni said all the APC Governors are proud of Akeredolu’s achievements in all ramification, assuring the people of the state that they would get more dividends of democracy if they renew their social contract with the ruling APC.

“Let me say with all due respect to my colleagues here present that this rally is the most-attended governorship campaign flag-off that I have witnessed since 1999. It is an indication that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu is an unusual man carrying the grace of God.

“I want to assure the people of Ondo State that they shall not be disappointed if they renew their social contract vow with our party, APC” Muni declared.

The chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, said that Akeredolu’s re-election is very important to the good people of the neighbouring Ekiti State which he governs.

To Fayemi, Ekiti and Ondo States must remain under the control of the ruling APC so that both states could consistently integrate peacefully, economically, developmentally and purposefully.

He said “Ondo is a lucky state because Akeredolu is an unusual man. In Akeredolu, you see an evidence of compassion, progressivism, competence and reliability. He is a talk and do Governor.

“A vote for Akeredolu is a vote for progress and truthful governance. Ekiti people want Akeredolu to win so that our economic integration can be purposeful,” he stated.

The man of the moment, Akeredolu, in his short speech, thanked all the bigwigs that came from the length and breadth of Nigeria to show him support. He said that the PDP is a locust party that is only interested in the treasury of the state and not good governance. He urged the people of the state to reject the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), stressing that a vote for ZLP is a vote for retrogression.

The former National President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) said “the man pushing ZLP agenda failed Ondo State. He wants to come back again for third term. I am sure you know the intellectual deficit of the ZLP candidate; so do not let me go there.

“As per the PDP, you all know what one of them called them? They are tax collectors. They are only interested in the treasury of Ondo State. They were here for eight years, what did they do? Error! Please reject them.

“Rest assured that our second term will be more purposeful. We shall be more focused. My major priority is to ensure that Ondo State has the biggest Deep Sea Port in the Sub-sahara Africa. The coastal line in Ondo State is deeper than the one in Lagos, Portharcourt and Calabar respectively. It is one of the deepest in the entire continent of Africa. This shall be our major priority.

“The bitumen exploration in Ondo South will be pursued to a logical conclusion. I want history to be kind to me. I want to work for posterity. I want to create jobs through economic development. By the grace of God, i won’ leave Ondo State without a functional deep sea port. Nigerian government spends N300billion per annum on Bitumen importation. By the grace of God, the narrative will change through Ondo State.” Akeredolu promised.

Party faithful across the state including members of the National Association of Ondo State Students (NAOSS), National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Numerous Artisan Groups, Hausa, Igbo, Urobo anb Igbira Communities in the state, amongst others, throng the Akure township stadium venue of the rally in solidarity with the ruling party.

The bigwigs of the APC in the state, including most of the aspirants who contested the primaries of the party with Akeredolu attended the rally.

Speaking at the event, one of the aspirants, Chief Olusola Oke, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), asserted that the re-election bid of Akeredolu is very important to the people of the Southern Senatorial District more than other zones because the developmental projects the governor has executed and planned to execute in the area must be consolidated.

“We are interested in the deep sea port that is enough to banish poverty from our area. The Bitumen Exploration that is about to start cannot be sacrificed for uncertainties. Today, Ondo State University of Technology in Okitipupa is a place of pride, thanks to Akeredolu.

“The Okitipupa bypass is now completed. Igbotu road is now completed. The Ore Industrial Park is now a reality. Also, a vote for Akeredolu is a vote for equity. It is a vote for certainty. It is a vote for reality.” Oke declared.

The deputy Majority Leader of the Senate and senator representing the Northern Senatorial District of the state in the National Assembly, Professor Robert Ajayi Borofice said “the huge turnout of the people at the rally is a testimony to the fact that APC is very popular in the state and Akeredolu has done well”

The Director-General of the Akeredolu/Ayedatiwa Governorship campaign, Rt. Hon. Victor Olabimtan, said with the unity of purpose and resolute decision among the APC rank and file in the state, the re-election of Akeredolu is a walk-over.

The former speaker of the state House of assembly said unlike some governors who only developed their zone when they held the reins of power, Akeredolu distributed dividends of democratic governance equally to all the three senatorial districts of the state.

Billionaire businessman, Jimoh Ibrahim, ex-Commissioner, Adekanmbi, defect to APC

The rally also witnessed the depletion in the rank of the major opposition Peoples’’ Democratic Party (PDP) in the state as billionaire businessman and Founder of Fortune University, Igbotako and a former Commissioner for Youth and Sports in the State, Mr. Femi Adekanmbi formally joined the ruling APC family.

Ibrahim, a business mogul, said he was inspired by the performance of Akeredolu to join APC, stressing that the PDP which he helped to birth is already dead in the state. He vowed to join forces with like-minds across the state to ensure that Akeredolu win convincingly on October 10th.

Roll Call of Political Bigwigs

The Governor of Lagos State and Chairman of APC Presidential Campaign Council, Babajide Sanwoolu, Chairman of APC Progressives Governor’s Forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Senator Atiku Bagudu, Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola and the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello attended the rally.

Others were Governor of Kwara State, Abdurasaq Hamzat, Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodima, Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sanni, Governor of Plateau State, Rt. Hon. Simon Lalong and the Governor of Jigawa State, Abubakar Badru.

Also present at the rally were the Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, Gomber State Governor, Inuwa Yahaa, former National Chairmen of the APC, John Oyegun and Adams Oshiomole, Ministers of Petroleum, Timiprie Silva, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Ministers, among others.