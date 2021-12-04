Debo Akinbami

“Whether I am meant to or not, I challenge assumptions about women. I do make some people uncomfortable, which I’m well aware of, but that’s just part of coming to grips with what I believe is still one of the most important pieces of unfinished business in human history—empowering women to be able to stand up for themselves.” -Hillary Clinton

The leading piece becomes necessary for unlocking this treatise, not only for its applicability of notion and relevance to theme, but also for mutuality of convictions between Hillary Clinton and Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, around whom this intervention is built. It is true that Betty met Hillary, but before they met, the latter had recieved news on her sterling strides on breast cancer. For this sake, Betty was summoned, in 2005, to pick a prize.

Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu

Meanwhile, in 1994, Hillary Clinton had championed the Violence Against Women Act that provides financial and technical assistance to states to help them develop programs that stop domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking. She also helped, in 1995, to create the Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women.

Betty, like Hillary, has risked so much for women. She stepped into uncharted waters. For about 20 years, far ahead of coming close to throne, she belaboured herself for the sake of women, exposing the tricks of breast cancer while defying demeaning descriptions, denials and stigma. About the same time, she laid the foundation of the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria, BRECAN, and grew it to a phenomenal height.

In December, 2017, she chose another difficult task. A risk of acidic splash of a sort. As First Lady, She saw no real sense in the track of political tokenism that women were being attuned to. She was set to confront a new demon, so that women of Ondo State could think differently. She saw a different, possible destination for her type and sought to steer them towards the same end. She dared to alter the course of established sociopolitical inclination of a folk.

Betty birthed the Foundation for Wives of Ondo State Officials and Female Political Appointees, popular more by the acronym FOWOSO. The foundation was built to advance the socioeconomic status of women by empowering them through skills acquisition so that they could be fit to play economic roles on the home front and beyond it; to reawaken the womenfolk towards active political participation and in so doing, spur them to go for fairer share of the economic and political spaces. She knew this would make another onerous sojourn but was prepared to travel the routes.

The task was as big as changing the perception of a people already acculturated to playing the accessorial role. A turbulent task, moreso with a folk who has a foggy picture of what differentiate real progressivism from curried stagnation. She sought to teach a people to think differently, but the vision was misconstrued. In her foray to giving the women voice and a new face, she got into a rife strife with stubborn traditions. She was misinterpreted, misquoted and mistaken.

Ondo State First Lady

Her mission was wrongly tagged a revolt against men. But Betty was undeterred. That is who she is, for those who know. And that’s what she brought to bear on governance. Public office, to rephrase Michelle Obama, doesn’t change who you are, it reveals who you are. Betty is a religious risk-taker. She is used to taking the unbeaten paths with its risks. Meanwhile, the task doesn’t come cheap, after all. It doesn’t even always make sense to many, setting out. It is the forte of rare men and women who have led and yet lead in annals.

Betty saw in the mind’s eye how things should be for women and moved them along this lane, goring tough oxen. She saw new women evolving and carefully guides the womenfolk towards achieving, against all odds. Four years on, she has, using this noble tent, empowered women in their thousands across the 18 local government areas of the state through skills acquisition programmes. She has exposed women to hitherto obscured health clues on hygiene and vitality while mobilising them towards increased political participation. More women can now stand against abusive and discriminatory tendencies.

Like an eagle, Betty has demonstrated through the Foundation; inspiration, freedom from age-long cultural limitations, victory over complex, speed, pride and royalty. She courageously faced her fears head on and won big for many women what otherwise could have been a difficult goal to get. And she did, tenaciously, throughout the raging storms. Even now, she is nurturing the younger generation- the girls- through the illustrious intervention called BeMore, where girls are groomed in Information Communication Technology ICT, renewable energy and sundry life-enhancing skills.

Betty put in place a robust feedback mechanism in the summit FOWOSO annually holds. Twice the foundation has held its (annual) summit, save for the year 2020 due to the outbreak of Covid 19 pandemic. This year’s summit however turned another exciting success. It attracted some of Nigeria’s best brains to itself. Strategic themes were carefully selected to add values to women and broaden their horizons. More fulfilling was the fact that the selected topics were discussed by veterans whose edifying pedagogy was top-notch. At the Summit, women who are already living the dream by making impacts in various spheres were applauded and rewarded.

Emotive was the manner women, grouped under various auspices, saluted their hero, or the moment the army of women who had thronged the grand finale smiled home with different categories of life-supporting equipment. The same way its dinner turned a victorious night for women and institutions that have contributed to the emancipation of women and girls in the state.

The Summit, on the whole, was an instructive statement on the socioeconomic transformation that Mrs Akeredolu has done for Ondo women. It underlined the heights womenfolk have attained in on the various fronts. It signalled her uncommon commitment to the wellness of women and children in the state and affirmed the sterling achievements that Betty has wrought on the landscape of the state vis-a-vis the new high-rise of women in Ondo State, a lustrous legacy the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, affirmed will outlive its founder.

By founding and driving FOWOSO, Betty plunged with new vigour and made remarkable differences on women. The difference captures her huge investment in the treatment and prevention of breast and cervical cancer in the state, the unqualified materials committed to ensuring safe and secured delivery for expectant mothers, and the resources and energies spent on the birth of Violence Against persons (prohibition) Act (VAPP) law in Ondo State. All of these speak volumes of the primacy that Betty places on the welfare of women in the state. Today, the new ‘can-do’ spirit of Ondo State women attests to this.

Ondo State should be proud of these achievements. The army of women that have been librated from the pangs of poverty through FOWOSO, the thousands already empowered by the foundation and effectively supporting their families. The many women that can now boldly speak for social justice; and of course, the larger inclusion of women in appointive and elective positions. Things, as it were, now look bright and beautiful because a woman stood up for her kind.

It is a given that Betty has covered quite a mileage. But she said, “We are aware that the journey to gender inclusiveness in all aspects of the socio-economic spectrum is still miles ahead”; yet what Hillary Clinton called the unfinished business of empowering women to be able to stand up for themselves should be a business for all of us. That is the path FOWOSO is leading!

*** Debo Akinbami is the Special Assistant to the Governor of Ondo State on New Media & Archives.