Three more Coronavirus patients have been successfully treated and discharged at the Ondo state Infectious Disease Hospital.

This was contained in a statement issued by the state commissioner for information, Donald Ojogo.

The statement reads:

We are delighted to inform the good people of Ondo State that three more Corona virus patients have been discharged. This brings to six, the number of patients treated and certified okay to join their families.

Those discharged today are:

*the first Police officer who earlier tested positive in Lagos but came to Akure out of panic

*the woman from Owo

*the lady who had arrived Akure from Abuja but was prevented from gaining access to her apartment by the vigilant landlord.

In effect, seven of the thirteen confirmed cases in Ondo State are still on admission at the IDH under strict protocols.

Donald Ojogo

Commissioner for Information and Orientation,

Ondo State.

May 6, 2020