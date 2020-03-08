Those who said Akeredolu has done nothing must visit eyes center – Olubaka

The Olubaka of Oka land, Oba Yusuf Adebori Ogunleye, has asked those who said that the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, has done nothing to quickly visit an eyes center.

The monarch said that the Ikare-Owo road, which was hitherto in a bad shape and death trap for motorists has been rehabiliated by the Governor.

According to the Olubaka, driving from Oka to Owo, which in the past takes over one hour when the road was bad now take only 30minutes.

The Olubaka spoke in his palace on Sunday while receiving Governor Akeredolu who was in the town to receieve some leaders into the APC fold.

The monarch said:”You and I have been together for a long time. Oka and Owo are one. We were under the same divisional council before. The Central senatorial district spent 8 years as Governor. Why won’t we do our own 8 years in Ondo North?

“Most of the work that the governor is doing now cannot be completed in 4 years. We need continuity for us in the northern senatorial district, else we will shortchange ourselves.

”Ikare has dual carriage road already and I’m sure Oka is the next in line for one. Thank you for all you have done for Akoko.

“Thank you for not sending our people away from the government forest reserve. The governor has not sent anyone out of the forest reserve but rather asked that they should be registered and continue to do their farming. For this alone, Oka will follow Governor Akeredolu. For not sending them out of the forest reserve like other governors.

“You are a very passionate leader who loves his people very well. What is good and will make this town good is our concern. This is our time in the Northern senatorial district and it is non-negotiable. In the last three years , you have tried and you have really worked. The second term is sure by God’s Grace.”

Responding, Governor Akeredolu thanked the monarch. He said the road projects undertaken by his administration are all standard work which will stand the test of time.