The First Lady of Ondo State, Chief (Mrs) Betty-Anyanwu Akeredolu, has disclosed that her innovations and initiatives before and and since she became the wife of governor are aimed at leaving the world better than how she met it.

She said this in her acceptance remarks after receiving the award as “The Most Supportive First Lady Year 2020”, bestowed on her by The Sun Newspapers on October 16th 2021, at Ekpo Convention Center, Eko Hotels and Suites Victoria Island, Lagos State.

Mrs Akeredolu, who appreciated the management of the media organisation for the recognition, thanked her late parents for raising her to become the woman she is, and her husband for giving her the wings to fly.

She also attributed the accomplishments to the support given by members of her teams; the Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu Foundation (BAAF), Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN) and others who dedicated time and resources to help achieve the goals for which she was being celebrated.

The Most Supportive First Lady award recipient, opined that the task of building a better society is for all, while emphasising the need for Nigerians to work together as partners in progress to achieve a better Nigeria.

Her words: “The onus lies on us to create the kind of world that we wish to live in and the one we want to bequeath to our children. We do not all have to be in privileged places or positions of authority before we make changes.

“Being the First Lady of Ondo State in the past five years has been challenging. It has come with its ups and downs, but it has been a worthwhile experience, a learning curve and platform for service. I have always maintained that the Office of the Wife of the Governor should not be for fanfare, but must be used to complement the efforts of the Governor.

“If the Governor as the father of the state is at work, then the Wife of the Governor as the mother must complement his efforts especially on issues that concern women, girls and the youth in general. It actually takes a woman to truly understand this class of people”, she said.

Highlighting some of her achievements which include promoting women’s interest in politics, breeding of techy girls to brigde gender gap in science and technology, breast and cervical cancer advocacy, Widow’s care initiative among others, Mrs Akeredolu urged well-meaning individuals interested in giving back to the society to visit the Ondo Widow’s care website and support the initiative.

The Ada Owere 1, who was accompanied by her husband and Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, said, “I deeply appreciate all the personnel attached to my office and everyone who work assiduously and unrelentingly with me to ensure that all these initiatives are fully implemented. No successful individual ever walks or works alone”.

Chairman of the occasion and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, represented by the Minister for Sports and Youth development, Mr Sunday Dare, noted that the event remained a reference point in the media industry, saying it has added in no small measure to the development of the nation.

He commended the management for meticulously picking the awardees and affirmed that The Sun played a major role in showcasing Nigeria successes and making immense contributions to nation-building.

According to him, the awardees are great men and women who are adjudged to have performed excellently in the face of COVID-19 pandemic. He therefore implored them to continue to do great works for the development of the country.

Earlier in his Welcome Address, the Managing Director and Editor-in-chief of The Sun Newspapers, Mr Onuoha Ukeh, disclosed that 24 Nigerians who distinguished themselves in the year 2020 and recorded outstanding successes in their various fields of endeavor despite the pandemic, were nominated for the award.

Ukeh noted that the award started in the year 2003 with 180 awardees who are resourceful and resilient.

Speaking on behalf of the Publisher- of The Sun, Lady Neyer Nzo-kalu, said the media outfit remained consistent in celebrating characters who are worthy of emulation, while also charging them to join hands together to achieve relative peace in Nigeria.

Other awardees were Governor Mai Mala Buni, Barrister Allen Onyeama(Airpeace), Governor Abdullah Ganduje, Chief Obi Iyiegbu(CUBANA), Amb Babangana Kingibe, Chief Olabode George, Chief Kanayo O. Kanayo, Mr Moses Ekpo(Akwa-Ibom deputy governor), Prof. George Obiozor (President-General Ohanaeze Ndigbo), Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu (Edo State deputy governor), Rt. Hon. Chinedum Orji( Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly), among others.

Dignitaries at the event include the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige, Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Ayedatiwa, fmr Secretary to the Government of the Federation Amb Babangana Kingibe, Malam Mele Kyari Group Managing Director of NNPC, Minister of Youths Chief Sunday Dare, Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and his wife, Betsy, Sen Dino Melaye, Are Onakankanfo, former Miss Nigeria, Mrs Bianca Ojukwu, Chief of Staff to the Governor of Ondo State, Chief Olugbenga Ale, members of the Foundation of Wives of Ondo State Officials and Female Political Appointees ,FOWOSO and BeMore girls.

