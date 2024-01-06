THE RACE TO ALAGBAKA ‘This is my Beloved Son’

By: Olumide Olubakinde

Voice of Arakunrin

John the Baptist gave the greatest prophecy of all, the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ and thus No evangelist has ever been presented more powerfully in history than John whose voice filled the wilderness. Christ said of him: ‘ Among them that are born of women there hath not risen a greater than John the Baptist.

Late Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN CON former governor of Ondo State did prophesy his successor while in office. A charismatic leader who did planted the process of developing talents to replace him at the end of his tenure in 2025 but providence did not allow him to complete his tenure he died last month at the age of 67 years.

In death and in life he was admired and reviled in equal measure. He was regarded as one of the greatest statesman from Ondo state. Aketi, you could not but acknowledge his brilliance, his grasp of strategy, the sweep of his scholarship rooted in Oduduwa history.

Look at his method in championing the Amotekun corps that shattered the myth of the Fulani herdsman’s that were on killing spree in Southwest. Amotekun quickly metamorphosed into an asset and a protection racket for the good people of the South West.

How are the mighty fallen, Akeredolu in his personal visit to decorate Senator Jimoh Ibrahim PhD CFR in the United Kingdom at one of Jimoh doctorates annoited him as his ‘HEIR’. Jimoh Ibrahim is unique and his politics are decidedly liberal.

His credentials are intimidating, his generously greater than all his contemporaries. He brought knowledge to the Senate that his seniors at that chamber refers to him in all matters of national interests and all are astonished at his understanding and answers.

Jimoh loves Ondo state, he is a patriot. He has been in the Guber race to Alagbake ahead of any of the other contenders. Arakunrin was a wise man no doubt he wants the best for Ondo State. At that graduation where he personally decorated Jimoh he proclaimed ‘This is my Beloved Son’.

If therefore the memory of late Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN CON will be immortalized as emphasized in the speech of His Excellency Lucky Orimisan Ayedatiwa the new Governor of Ondo state at his state wide broadcast today January 1st 2024 then the best memorial is for all hands to be on deck and harken to the voice of Aketi like the voice of John the Baptist this time to support Senator (Dr) Jimoh Ibrahim CFR for governor in the coming election. The goal, is not only to fulfill prophecy but to understand that though power is good but values are best.

Happy ASEYORI Year