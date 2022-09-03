THE FUTURE IS FEMALE” BEING THE ADDRESS OF HER EXCELLENCY CHIEF BETTY ANYANWUAKEREDOLU AT THE CLOSING CEREMONY OF BEMORE ONDO 2022, HELD AT THE MAIN AUDITORIUM OF THE FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY, AKURE, FUTA, ON SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 3, 2022.

PROTOCOLS:

I have come to celebrate you, my girls, for having pass through rigorous training in the last two

weeks and become our new breed of champions. I have come to give you a parting message as

we release you to the world again. Need I say how proud I am of you? Yes, I treasure the fact

that you have successfully joined the club of the special “breed without greed”. As you go back, the world is waiting to see the difference; to test your capacity, your fitness and your resilience.

The world is waiting to tempt the new you; to try your patience and perseverance. Many of

these tests would come your way, definitely, but do not falter because you now know the truth,

and as such, you are free.

My techy girls, we have given you the very best in the last two weeks. We have given you what

you need to stand up to your feet and say no to defeat; we have given you strength in form of

knowledge to be yourself when challenged by life’s harsh realities. I am so proud of the good

change that has happened to you. I am pretty excited that you are better than you came. But as you go, you must not forget all that you have learned because you would need the lessons to keep afloat when life’s challenges come, and they will sure come, but I feel very confident that

you can deal with whatever challenge that may come.

In the course of the boot camp, you have been deliberately prepared to face the future. You

have been trained in ICT and solar technology to demystify science and technology, and to put a

lie to the age-long prejudice about these fields being the exclusive preserve of the men.

You have been armed with life-enhancing skills so that you can have financial security and defeat poverty; so that you can make money on your own and never to fall easy prey to the preying

eyes of randy men who go around seeking who to destroy with monetary bait.

I am releasing you to the world engulfed in crisis, a world that wants you repressed or even

silenced, but whenever the ills raise their heads, remember all that you were taught here. The

boot camp has given you what many graduates out there are looking for to hold up their heads

in this season of severe economic stress. We were delibrate with your training because we do

know that, as Bemore ambassadors, you are first among equals and you cannot afford to go

less. Remember what I told you about your education. It is the unfailing passport that you need to get ahead and carve a niche for yourself.

As Bemore ambassadors, you cannot afford to be silent where evils thrive. You cannot afford to

sit by and watch another girl harassed or molested. You have a duty to speak up and encourage other girls to do the same. Remember that the government is there to protect and defend you.

All you need do is speak up! Whenever that randy guy comes close, remember that Grandma gave you a toll-free line to dial to report and trust that we will be there to rescue and defend

you. But while you wait for government action, put to good use your taekwondo training.

You can achieve whatever your minds can conceive if you believe. There is nothing stopping you. While you should be proud of being a woman, remember also that you have to be a woman in your own terms.

Remember too that, as a woman, you can become anything and can belong anywhere, including heads of institutions and government. Remember that leadership is gender-neutral. Let nobody or situation persuade you to think otherwise. And I dare say to you, my techy girls, that no height is to high for you to reach. Everything a man has done a woman

has also done. What this means is that whatever your male counterpart can do, you can

likewise do, and even do better.

As the special breed without greed, do not forget that you have a role to give back to your

community and the larger society. Do not forget that you have to stand up for women and girls.

Do not forget that it is your responsibility to defend womanhood against gender-based

violence. Remember that you have a duty as advocates to enlighten women everyway on the

need to be breast aware. We have trained you on Breast Self Examination, we expect that you

teach others so that, together, we can stop women from dying needlessly of breast and cervical cancer. More importantly, do not forget to tell the world that breast cancer is not a spiritual

challenge but a medical issue that is treatable. Remember that Grandma survived breast cancer

and still full of life 25 years after.

My dear techy girls, I want you to take home the fact that the ‘future is female’. Gone are the

days you would be made to play the second fiddle role because you are a girl. The world now

belongs to both men and women. And in fact, women are making new impressions as opposed

to being the ‘weaker vessel’. Women are leading the global space as much as men are doing.

You’re beautifully and wonderfully made. You are too talented and endowed to be ‘materials for exports’. Bemore girls are not cheap! You must go ahead and do rare exploits. We have

enough examples of the infinite capacity of women; enough proof to show that the future is

truly female.

My story, as a village girl from the remote Emeabiam, Owerri West, Imo State, who faced and scaled many hurdles to become a towering First Lady should remind you that female education

is not a waste. Kamala Harris’ story as the 49th U.S. vice president should remind you that girls can be more. As second in line for the U.S. presidency, Harris has come closer than any woman before her to breaking what Hillary Clinton famously called “the highest, hardest glass ceiling.”

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian 24th president and the first elected female head of state in

Africa, has demonstrated to you that a woman can lead a country and that leadership is about

capacity and not about gender. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala who now serves as the Director-General of

the World Trade Organization is the first woman and first African to lead the World Trade

Organization as president tells of the capacity of a woman. Our own Professor Adenike Oladiji,

of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), has proved to you that a woman can

reach the zenith of academic career and also become the head of a university.

Team Nigeria, in the 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games, which concluded on August 8 in Birmingham won the most medals. Nigerian team won 12 gold, nine silver, and 14 bronze

medals. Women won all the 12 gold medals. I repeat: Women won all 12 gold medals for Team

Nigeria at the 22nd Commonwealth Games! Ese Brume, Tobi Amusan, Mercy Genesis, Blessing

Oborududu, Odunayo Adekuoroye and 8 other girls held the whole world spellbound. What

further proof do you need to believe in yourself and believe also that the future truly belongs to

you- the females?

It is your own turn to rule the world. Tell yourself that you’re going to rule the world! Tell yourself that there is no stopping me! Tell yourself that I can be whatever I want to be! Thank

goodness you have already have your vision boards well drawn. Keep it to heart and go for it. It is possible! As you go, note that Bemore now has a homestead for us all as a family; A new,

permanent site at Emure-Ile, near Owo, Ondo state, as our own Jerusalem. And we are

committed to build it to our taste and make it a home to Bemore alumni and upcoming

generations of Bemore girls.

I believe in your abilities and that you are all capable of doing great. It is out of this conviction

that BEMORE admitted girls with hearing impairment to participate, and they did prove equally capable. Remember, however, that Bemore is one big family, a formidable sister’s network.

Bemore family don’t separate. The relationship does not end with the boot camp, it is lifelong.

Grandma is waiting to hear good news on your career progression, your admission to the university, your breakthroughs as IT and solar experts, and your exploits as consummate entrepreneurs.

Having said so much to my girls, let me borrow this moment to thank, very profoundly, the

government of Ondo State under my own inimitable spouse and friend, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, for giving us the enabling environment to do this and his broad shoulders to always lean on. I thank, very immensely, our sponsors, partners, friends and facilitators and resource persons.

I have to particularly comment on and commend the partnership with the National Drug Law

Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on drug abuse; Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on human trafficking; and Ondo State Agency Against Gender-based Violence ( OSAA-GBV) on gender based violence. Your contributions made a huge difference!

Finally, my dear champions, the world is waiting to stand up in your honour, for what you can do and for what you will do.

I believe so much in you that you are leaving here as distinguished and different girls who would redefine in no time what it means to be a new woman, to whom the future belongs. And now that you have what it takes to win, go ahead and prove to the world that the future is truly female. Grandma loves you all!