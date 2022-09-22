The coalition of Non-Indigenes pays a condolence visit to Ondo State First Family

... Commiserated with the Akeredolus over the passing of the matriarch

A group, the Coalition of Non-Indigenes in Ondo State paid a condolence visit to the Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, and his Wife, Betty at the Presidential Lodge, Government House, Alagbaka, Akure on Wednesday evening to condole over the death of the family matriarch, Lady Evangelist Grace Akeredolu JP.

The deceased passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 15, 2022. She was 90 years old.

Expressing their condolences the group led by Chief Pius Ezekwere enjoined the First Family to despite the pain of death, rejoice in Lady Evangelist Akeredolu’s life which was well spent and with a glorious exit

In her response, the First Lady of Ondo State, Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu who gave a brief background history about the emergence of the group, noted that they although the non-indigenes were the minority, they had impacted both socially and economically in the state and as a result, should not be left out in government.

The First Lady noted that on numerous occasions, non-indigenes in the state had in the past laid complaints of negligence and marginalisation.

“When we came along I knew it wasn’t going to be business as usual if you reside here, raise family, pay taxes and express concern.

“The best place to express yourself is on the political landscape and we decided to have a coalition,” she said.

She stressed that the formation of the group has passed a very strong message and demonstrated that non-indigenes in Ondo State matter.

Anyanwu-Akeredolu who shared fond memories of her late mother-in-law also expressed her appreciation on behalf of the First Family for the visit.

She encouraged the Coalition which is made up of various tribes including Hausa, Egbira, Ndigbos, Edo etc to remain with the APC-led government.

Story credit: Oluwatobi Omosalewa Fademi