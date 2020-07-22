By Bombay Ladi-Okunniga.

Heavily built Olabimpe Akinnusi who hails from Idepe Okitipupa was born to the noble family of Prof. and Mrs Akinnusi over four decades ago.

Given her humble parental background, Bimpe exhibited a rare character traits as a child.

After her Secondary and University education in Nigeria, Olabimpe Akinnusi travelled to United States of America in 1994 where she is now a certified Health Care Practitioner.

Truly Olabimpe Akinnusi look intimidating by her outlook, but on meeting her, you cannot help but be attracted to her general knowledge of health issues, politics, charisma and politeness.

Olabimpe Akinnusi

A cute and Classy lady who will make an admirable personality.

At such a relatively young age, Olabimpe Akinnusi had done a lot to improve the life of many people as she was at her best while relating her story online, from the scratch, a story of an average girl who struggled to find the golden fleece.

“For me, it was a thrilling experience with God in charge and in control..He granted me His peace and joy out of His love and grace, He gave me satisfaction and contentment and keep my spirit high” , she said.

Enthusiasm is an emotion, optimism is an attitude, faith is a substance, Bimpe has all these attributes and she is very ambitious too.

Highly respected voice in All Progressives Congress ( APC ), U.S.A chapter with a wide range of connection in and around the present Ondo State Government and her view on Government policies carry a lot of weight in certain circles.

As health care practitioner based in Dallas Texas, U.S.A, her position, foersight and vision enable her in rendering unquantifiable humanitarian services to her people back in Nigeria.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, she has been on the Frontline educating, campaigns and given series of Palliatives particularly to the people of Okitipupa LG and for some years, she has been given scholarships to students in her Community and equally providing succor to the widows.

A shrewd politician, smooth talker, amazingly charismatic with immense drive full of ideas and highly visionary.

On the reason why she is in the forefront supporting the re-election bid of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Olabimpe Akinnusi said, “we are in a crossroads in our state history, where one wrong turn may take us back to the sorry state from which we are coming”.

“So, for Akeredolu’s sagacity, vision for the NEW ONDO STATE and boldness, our ‘Talk and Do’ Governor deserves a sound ovation” , she said.

“As a party, we can argue and resolve amicably no matter the issue, there is no problem that cannot be resolved and we must quickly resolve all the issues generated before and after the recently concluded Ondo State APC Gubernatorial Primary” , declared the Idepe born Health Practioner/ Politician.

Presently, Olabimpe Akinnusi is in the big league whose wealth of experience of Innovative thinking remains commendable as she will always be appreciated by posterity.

Olabimpe Akinnusi is a star for now, she dine and wine with who is who in Government circle.