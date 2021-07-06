Frontline politician, All Progressives Congress ( APC) stalwart and Legal Luminary, Barr. Morayo Lebi has called on the good people of Ondo South Senatorial District to endeavor to take advantage of the continuous voters registration exercise and actively participate as Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) has announced the continuation of voters registration in Ondo State.

Barrister Lebi in an exclusive chat with Ondo Events said there is need to rouse our people out of indifference to political development in their environment, stressing that while it is necessary that people have voters card, it is equally important that they file out en mass to vote on election day.

He noted that INEC still has so many unclaimed voter cards and all these cards belong to people who have on their own volition resolved not to activate their civic responsibility on poll’s day.

“I want to urge our people from all the nooks and crannies of Ondo South Senatorial District and the entire Ondo State, who are yet to have the voter cards to take advantage of this exercise now that a new opportunity has been given by INEC for people to participate in the continuous voters registration exercise.

“The population of active voters compared with the total number of available voter cards show political indifference. Therefore, I urge all those young people who have just reached the voting age and those far beyond the voting age but up till now have not gotten a voter card to kindly register and get their voting cards,” Barr. Morayo Lebi stressed.

It will be recalled that Barr. Lebi was the APC flagbearer in Ondo South Senatorial District in the 2015 elections but he lost to the PDP candidate, who had since defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The Akotogbo born politician from Irele Local Government Area of Ondo State is a key player in progressive politics who has continued to hold firm to the ethos of developmental politics.