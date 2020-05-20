Ondo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Donald Ojogo, emphasised that the synergy between the Ministry of Information and Orientation and members of the State House Committee on Information will further solidify their relationship.

Speaking while hosting members of the Committee on Information who were on an oversight visit to the Ministry in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The Information Commissioner welcomed the legislators to the Ministry and appreciated them for coming to feel the pulse of the ministry at the crucial moment.

Mr. Ojogo noted that their visit and words of encouragement would boost the morale of the management and entire staff of the Ministry.

He echoed that the Ministry is very strategic and has remained professional in Information gathering, processing and dissemination of government activities.

He, went further that Information management and security needs adequate funding, adding that much has been appropriated for the Ministry but has not been cashed due to paucity of fund, owing to global economic challenges.

The government spokesman stressed that the achievements of government and House of Assembly cannot be effectively publicised without adequate funding.

He, therefore appealed to the Committee to use their machinery to speak about the need to provide necessary fund that will make the Ministry perform effectively.

Members of the Committee who were at the meeting appreciated efforts of the Ministry for projecting the government to the outside world through adequate and regular publicity via electronic and print media.

They urged the Ministry to carry members of the Committee along in their activities as that will further strengthen the relationship between the House Committee on Information and the State Ministry of Information and Orientation.

They emphasized that the House has nothing against the executive arm of government, as they are one family and their goals is to support the Governor in his developmental strides in the State.

The House Committee on Information was led by the Chairman, Hon. Gbenga Omole other members were; Hon. Dr. Abiodun Falaye, Hon. Samuel Edamisan Ademola, Hon. Prince Abayomi Akinruntan, Hon. Dr. Adeyemi Olayemi and Hon. Toluwani Borokini