Some objects suspected to be fetish was found in the office of the Chairman of Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The objects which was found by one of the Chairman’s aide (name withheld) was carefully wrapped and strategically placed in the Chairman’s office.

This strange development caused panic among the staff in the Chairman’s office.

Eye witnesses strongly believed that, this fetish objects may have been dropped by malicious agents bent to cause harm and create confusion in the Council.

The council boss, Omo’ba Abayomi Adesanya, while reacting to this incident said, “the perpetrators of this devilish act has already failed in their plot. God will surely expose all the conspirators”.

The LG boss call for calm among all the staff in the Local Government Secretariat and enjoined all workers especially those in his office to continue about their official duties without any fears, assuring them that this battle is of the Lord. In his words, he said, “the Egyptian you see today, you will see them no more”.