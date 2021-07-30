“We Floored PDP Again In Court’

Akure, the capital of Ondo State was thrown into wild jubilation on Friday over the verdict of the Supreme Court which upheld the victory of the state Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, at the October 10, 2020 governorship election.

Governor Akeredolu who was out of the state for official engagements shortly after the judgement on Wednesday was received with pomp and pageantry at the Akure Airport.

A long motorcade of party leaders, members, supporters and various groups welcomed the Governor at the Airport singing various thanksgiving songs.

The visibly elated huge crowd drove with the Governor round Akure, from the airport to Oba-ile, through Alagbaka to Oyemekun and Arakale road down to the government house.

The Governor was in the company of his deputy, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa; the acting chairman of the APC in the state, Engr. Ade Adetimehin; Members of the National Assembly; members of the state House of Assembly led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun; Chief of Staff, Chief Gbenga Ale; members of the state executive council; Local government chairmen; groups and supporters of the APC.

Governor Akeredolu said he is committed to serving the people of the state, stressing that delivering dividends of good governance remains his top priority.

While noting that the Apex Court judgement was a call to more service, Governor Akeredolu said it was another opportunity to recalibrate and ensure that the yearnings of the people are given front burner attention that.

He explained that the APC did not only defeat the PDP at the poll by winning 15 out of the 18 local government areas in the state, the APC also defeated the PDP in the court with 12 judges ruling in favour of the APC and only 3 for the PDP.

He said:” At the Tribunal, the three judges ruled in our favour. It was a unanimous judgement. At the court of appeal, all five judges ruled in our favour. At the Supreme Court, four judges ruled in our favour and three in favour of the PDP. We floored the PDP again even in the court.” Governor Akeredolu said.

The Governor called on his major challenger, Eyitayo Jegede, SAN, to come and join hands with him to work for the development of the state.

He said:”I want to say that, I feel really good myself personally but I think in everything, we just have to give glory and honor to the Almighty. God has made it possible and I know that everybody feels happy, rejoicing in whatever the Lord has done.

“So, We have no other option, all of us are rejoicing in what God has done and I thank the people of Ondo state, those who have shoot out.

“This matter as you said, is being put to rest and there’s no other thing to do other than for us to come together and work for this state.

“Well, as I said so before, well, the stage we are now, is for us to recalibrate and at the end of the day, find a way to ensure that the yearnings of our people are satisfied.

“I know that a lot of our people as you said, they expect so many things from us. We will try our best, have always said so that we are here to serve the people of Ondo state and no more.

“So, we will give everything it takes but now, but all I know is that for everybody in the state there’s room for many and more. Come on board, let us work for this state together, the ship can take everybody, so come on board, let us work for Ondo state.

“What is important is the good of the people and that is what have always hammer on, for the good of our people, not for personal interest. You see, personal interest when you want to go by the back door to want to upturn the people’s victory, that’s personal interest.

“But the people have voted, so, for their interest, let us come together and work for the people. As I said before, Tayo Jegede is not only a colleague, I see him as a friend, have always said so.

“And my message to him is that look, as I said when he lost at the Tribunal, come, let us work together.When he lost at the Appeal, come, let us work together. He’s lost finally at the Supreme court now, I still also say to him, come, let us work together.”

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

July 30, 2021.

📷 Nguher Gabrielle Zaki