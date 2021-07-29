Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has hailed the decision of the Supreme Court which upheld his victory at the October 10, 2020 governorship election in the state.

The Supreme Court, in a majority judgment delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim, four of the seven-member panel dismissed the appeal by Eyitayo Jegede and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the grounds that it was incompetent.

Governor Akeredolu hailed the court, explaining that from the Tribunal to the Supreme Court, twelve judges have ruled in his favor and three against him.

The Governor particularly thanked the Judiciary for not yielding to any influence, adding that the glory of the election petition success is to God.

He also appreciated his legal team and those of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the APC.

He said: “I have every reason to thank God and appreciate the judiciary for not yielding to any influence. We can still be proud of our judiciary. The glory of this election petition success is to God Almighty.

“I want to thank the legal team that has represented us. My team, led by Chief Akin Olujimi and other wonderful lawyers for their wonderful work. We thank the INEC team, Charles Edosanwa, SAN; APC team, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, Sola Oke and other eminent lawyers.”

The Governor again called on Eyitayo Jegede, SAN, to come and join hands with him for the development of the state.

He said with the judgement of the apex court, the legal tussle has been laid to rest, stressing that it is now time to work more for the people.

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

July 28, 2021.