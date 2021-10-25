Lawmakers in the Ondo State House of Assembly have congratulated Honourable Ololade Gbegudu on his victory at the Supreme Court in Abuja.

The House of Assembly seat won by Honourable Gbegudu (APC),representing Okitipupa constituency 2 had earlier been challenged at the lower courts by the PDP candidate Mr Osulowo Tibetan.

Mr Tibetan requested the Supreme Court to grant him the House of Assembly seat of Okitipupa state constituency 2 after withdrawing same from Mr Akinwumi Adesina who contested the election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

The Supreme Court had earlier directed the withdrawal of Mr Akinwumi Adesina’s certificate of return after it ruled that Adesina was not the right candidate for Okitipupa state constituency 2 in the March 2019 election in Ondo state.

In a suit,Gbegudu challenged the candidature of Mr Adesina in court claiming to be the party’s rightful candidate for the election hence was issued the certificate of return.

In a dramatic turn of events,the PDP candidate in the election, Mr Tibetan approached the court requesting to be returned elected having nullified the candidacy of Mr Akinwumi Adesina.

In it’s judgement on Monday 25th of October 2021 the Supreme Court ruled that the case was statue bar, null and void and stuck it out.

While coñgratulating their colleague,Ololade Gbegudu,the Ondo Lawmakers commended the judiciary for being an unbiased arbiter in the temple of Justice.

They noted that with the verdict, Honourable Gbegudu will have more time to concentrate on the art of lawmaking as a virile representative of the people.

Akogun Olugbenga Omole

Chairman House Committee on Information,Youth and Sports Development.

25th October,2021.