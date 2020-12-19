SUPREME COURT: HON. JUSTICE OGUNWUMIJU IS FIRM, INCORRUPTIBLE JUDGE-GOV. AKEREDOLU

•Says Ondo State ‘ll Ever Remain Grateful For Her Service

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has described Hon. Justice Helen Ogunwumiju as a firm and incorruptible judge whose judgement has always been on the side of the law.

Governor Akeredolu said Justice Ogunwumiju is a diligent judge who is trusted, intelligent and a devout Christian.

Arakunrin Akeredolu spoke in Ibadan, Oyo State Capital on Saturday, at a reception in honor of the Honorable Justice in celebration of her elevation as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

Justice Helen Ogunwumiju was sworn-in along seven others as Justice of the Supreme Court by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Tanko Muhammad on 6th November, 2020.

Governor Akeredolu noted that Justice Ogunwumiju served Ondo State for nine years, adding that the sunshine state will always be proud of her and grateful for her service.

“She became a judge in Ondo state in 1998. Ondo State will never forget you. We will always be with you everywhere you go. You spent nine years in Ondo state and did very well.

“You are a pride to Ondo State. You are from Ondo town and married to another Ondo man . We are very proud of you. I know that you will never disappoint us.” Governor Akeredolu said.

Noting that she attained the position meritoriously, Governor Akeredolu said Justice Ogunwumiju’s judgements have always speak for her.

“We know what our profession has gone through in so many years. It has had problems. With her, you have a judge that can’t be compromised. She will give judgement the way it is supposed to be. She always stand firm. People like her are very rare.” the Governor stressed.

Arakunrin Akeredolu charged her to remain steadfast and continue to be courageous, adding that Judges are not supposed to live like lawyers and politicians.

