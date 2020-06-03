By Bombay Ladi-Okunniga.

The grandmasters of Okitipupa LG APC yesterday described the forthcoming Ondo State APC Governorship Primary Election as a veritable opportunity for Okitipupa LG APC members to once more demonstrate their love and trust for Governmenor Akeredolu.

Speaking during an interactive session with L.G and ward Executives of the party during their visitation to all the 13 wards in the LG, the leaders led by Ondo State Commissioner of Education, Science and Technology, Pastor Femi Agagu all passed vote of confidence on Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu describing him as God fearing who means well for the people.

Describing APC family in Okitipupa LG as strong and united, the leaders noted that all well meaning Ikale believe in the ideas and programmes of AKETI.

While charging party leaders and Executives to gear up for house to house mobilization, Pastor Femi Agagu noted that, apart from the achievements that AKETI’S administration has recorded to the advantage of APC in the last 3 years, Akeredolu’s structures are strong enough to clinch victory at the July 20 APC Primary Election.

His words, “you are all aware that the drum of Politics have started beating… for some people, the drums started beating a long time ago, they have been engaged in one type of distractive action or the other, but to Akeredolu, he has been working to deliver results which are everywhere for our people to see” .

Continued, the Iju Odo born Politician said, “that is why I must congratulate you and all the positive minded people of our great party APC for the several achievements that Akeredolu have been able to put in place” .

“We have not started campaigns but we want to inform you that, we the AKETI LOYALISTS is ready to reply with our big drums… you and I know that other APC Aspirants have no room for you, that is why you must be vigilant and steadfast with Akeredolu’s re-election” , he counselled.

In her own words, SUBEB boss, Princess Oladunni Odu said “it is Akeredolu that considered as equal stakeholders in APC and gave some us from this Local Government the privilege to be part of his Government, so our ongoing sensitization is convene to reaffirm our commitment to the ideas of Restoration as well as protect the pride, honour and dignity of Ikale nation in Akeredolu’s government” .

Continued, Princess Odu said, “there is a season for everything, the Bible make us to believe… this is Akeredolu’s season, so there’s no dispute about that because the multiply effects of supporting Akeredolu is in multiple folds… the devil we know is better than the Angel we don’t know, Akeredolu is the continuation of of Dr Olusegun Agagu administration” .

Dr. Paul Akintelure pointed out in his own statement that those who do not mean well for the state should not be allowed to ascend the seat of leadership in the State.

“Leadership is from God, for God is interested in leadership and we expect the will of God to prevail” .

Continued, he said “Akeredolu is building institutions and stabilizing the polity… turn by turn, step by step…since Ondo Central has completed their terms, let’s Ondo North complete their own terms, so that it will be the turn of Ondo South comes 2025”.

“Whether blackmailers like it or not, Akeredolu’s infrastructural developments will give him APC ticket” , Akintelure said.

Also in their separate solidarity messages, Hon Alaspart Ola Oguntimehin, Hon Igbekele Akinrinwa, Hon Gbenga Arsenal Akinrinlola, Mrs Lola Akinseloyin and Bode Ikulala all spoke highly of the achievements of Governor Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as they called on Leaders and Executives to redouble their efforts and ensure landslide victory for the governor both in APC Primary Election and Governorship Elections, stressing that the governor needed a second term in office to consolidate on the gains already made.

Other high profile Okitipupa LG APC Leaders in the interactive visitation are Hon Lolade Gbegudu, Hon Tomide Akinrogunde, Hon Shoga Andrew, Hon ( Chief ) Tayo Eniku, Hon Funmi Alex Gbologe, Bombay Ladi-Okunniga, Dr. Yomi Akinrinmade, Prince Oye Ayeku, Hon ( Mrs ) Morenike Alaka, Gbenga Osedele and Solomon Lagbayi.

Others in the entourage are Chief Ola Iwaeni, Victor Odole, S.K Akinnagbe, Benson Akinbo, Barrister Femi Oladokun, Chief Olayeye Ayeniyi, High Chief Dele Arowojolu and all the 13 Women and Youth Leaders in the LG.