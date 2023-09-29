Support Your Type For Elective Positions, Ondo First Lady Nudges Women

Wife of the Governor of Ondo State, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has urged the womenfolk to prioritise giving support to one of their own for elective positions.

She gave the charge on Friday while addressing the women and youth wings of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Akoko North East/North West Federal Constituency who paid a solidarity visit to the Office of the First Lady to demand female candidacy for the Federal Constituency.

The First Lady said: “It is good that women are now waking up and supporting themselves. I encourage you to be steadfast in your support for one of your own. Of course, there will be temptations and distractions, but you must be resolute. It is achievable especially when you really understand the issues at stake and you have someone that you believe in to lead the pursuit.

“It is also good that you already have a qualified and capable woman among you that you are rooting for. While this must be seen as a project for Ondo State women, Akoko women and youths must be determined to make this happen so that it would be a reference point.”

Mrs. Akeredolu, who applauded the contingent for deeming it fit to seek her support for the crusade, noted that it is important to have women in leadership positions so that they can attend to issues that are peculiar to their type when the men are attending to issues that fascinate them.

According to the Governor’s Wife: “Women and men are wired differently; that is the reason it is not the best for men to dominate political positions, particularly a legislative position. For instance, when men pursue communal needs in political offices, women can attend to family needs, such as maternal mortality, women empowerment and related issues. It is, therefore, appropriate for men and women to share perspectives and cross-fertilise ideas; that way, speedy progress is assured for the country.”

Earlier, the group coordinator, Honourable (Dr) Olusola Adebayo, who was represented by Mr Olusola Mudasiru, explained that the reason for the visit to the First Lady’s Office was to seek her support in favour of the campaign for a woman as the party’s candidate in the forthcoming bye-election in Akoko North East and Akoko North West Federal Constituency.

“No woman has ever been elected to the National Assembly since 1999 in Akoko land. Meanwhile, leadership is gender-neutral; we believe that what a man can do, a woman can equally do it or even do better. We have come to plead with Her Excellency to support our demand for female candidacy. We have come to ask that women should be given a chance to represent our Federal Constituency this time around.” Adebayo said.

Alhaja Taiwo Olokinmi, a female coordinator, also reinforced the campaign and entreated the governor’s wife to lend her weight to the struggle.

Story Debo Akinbami