Sunshine Stars have announced an end of the season break for its players and officials with effect from Friday, 13th August 2021.

The Club personnel are to regroup in Akure for the 2021/22 season on the 29th of August 2021 with first training session billed for the next day at the Ondo State Sports Complex.

Administrative mainstay, Otunba (Hon.) Akin Akinbobola expressed gratituude to the team for fighting hard to overcome a torrid run and beat the drop in the just concluded season.

“I appreciate God almighty, the Government, each and everyone of you: players and officals for the hardwork and sacrifice that saw us through the very challenging season. Sincerely I appreciate you all!

“Now no need to keep you waiting here; you can go on break and have a nice time with your family and loved ones, but keep your self open for a call back at any time even ahead of schedule. Every arrangements for a better season will be perfected for you. Do have a pleasant break!” Akinbobola said.