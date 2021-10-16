Press Release

The First Lady of Ondo State, Chief (Mrs) Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, will receive the award of the Most Supportive First Lady of the Year 2020 conferred by the Editorial Board of Sun Publishing Limited, Publishers of The Sun Newspapers, today, Saturday 16th, October 2021.

The National newspaper is adorning Mrs Anyanwu-Akeredolu, alongside other distinguished Nigerians, at Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Her Excellency, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, was picked for the prestigious award after a rigorous selection process and on the strength of her outstanding achievements as the wife of the Governor of Ondo State.

In her capacity as First Lady, Mrs Anyanwu-Akeredolu has, through the various progressive Initiatives, viz; Bemore, FOWOSO, Ondo Widows Care, Solayo Birth Kits and Vanguards, Ondo Summer Tennis Clinic brought incredible support for the Akeredolu-led administration, of which army of women, girls and youths, in general, are proud beneficiaries.

These achievements aptly align with Governor Akeredolu’s REDEEMED agenda, which encapsulates Rural and Agricultural Development, Educational Advancement and Human Capital Development, Development through Massive Infrastructure, Efficient Service Delivery, Development and Policy

Implementation, Effective Healthcare and Social Welfare Services, Maintenance of Law and Order for Adequate Security, Energy, Mining and Sustainable Industries, Digital Revolution and Entrepreneurship

The governor’s wife, who, in 2019, was honoured with the Tribune’s Platinum Award by the African Newspapers of Nigeria Limited, Publishers of Tribune titles, has since sustained efforts in human development, especially in human capacity building of the girl-child and women empowerment in Africa, and including building an army of female technology leaders through her famed Bemore Empowered Initiative.

As the First Lady is being celebrated globally on the receipt of this distinguished award, we join her teeming admirers to wish her strength renewal and greater successes in her continued service to humanity.

Signed:

Oluwatobi Fademi

SSA, Media, WoG.

October 16, 2021