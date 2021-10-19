The recent award (Most Supportive First Lady Year 2020)) won by the wife of Ondo State governor, Chief (Mrs) Betty Anyanwu – Akeredolu, has been described as apt by Prince Philemon Ebiesuwa.

Ebiesuwa, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, stated this in his congratulatory message to the wife of the governor.

The statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday by the geologist reads in parts: “Let me heartly congratulate Your Excellency on this well deserved Award of Sun Newspaper MOST SUPPORTIVE NIGERIAN FIRST LADY YEAR 2020.”

“This award means a lot us your followers, coming shortly after Your people recognized and bestowed on you the prestigious chieftaincy title of Ada Owere 1.

“The entire APC members of Ilaje Ugbo Ward 6 and I rejoice with you for this unique award, being the first person to be so recognized in this category.

“Your Excellency, you have touched positively the lives of the people of Ondo State in particular and humanity in general, with your laudable programmes such as BEMORE; BRECAN; FOWOSO; Ondo Widows Care; SOLAYO Birth Kits and Vanguard, Ondo Summer Tennis Clinic and other philanthropic gestures too numerous to mention here.

“I am aware that you had embarked on these humanitarian services with uncommon passion and unquenchable love for humanity, even before your husband became the Governor of Ondo State. I am sincerely inspired by Your Excellency’s humanitarian activities, and they must continue in the same place, even after you leave the First Lady’s Office of Ondo State.

“By the special grace of God, by 2022 or before the end of 2021 you shall be celebrating a national Honour Award in Jesus Christ name, and in excellent health.”