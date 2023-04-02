Stop Tinubu and prepare for the 3rd World War

…Jimoh Ibrahim shares Unclassified Security Memo with the UN Security Council, USA, UK and China Intelligence services.

Dear colleague.

Thank you for congratulating me on graduating with a Ph.D. in Modern War Studies, regrettably as the first and the only graduate in my class of 2023. I hope you guys will soon defend your thesis and help create a peaceful global environment, or we all prepare for the third world War if it becomes inevitable.

The order of the first protocol of my memo to you comes from the ante etymology of the Latin ante bellum (before the war), for I hope that normalcy will prevail and there will be no need for a third world war. Our actions preventing such will save us from the other protocol of observing the IHL rules of jus in Bello. Since we want total prevention of suffering, it is morally reprehensible for me for anyone to think of any war in the circumstances of jus ad bellum. Even in the case of Biafra, such recognition for war was facultative and unrealizable in the face of asininity.

Converging complexity events in Nigeria are threatening domestic peace, and as we know, except Government does the needful, genocide may travel across Nigeria’s borders. It could undermine national security, thereby giving rise to the opportunity to trigger Responsibility to Protect (TRP2) following the Geneva convention on genocide or outright intervention. Yes, and you will agree that an unjust order is an invitation to anarchy. A constitutional breach sounds incredibly anarchical if President-elect Bola Tinube is not sworn in on May 29, 2023. The agitators of the unjust order are in the local court, and they appear uninterested in the court serving justice before they embrace lawlessness.

Your embassies must have sent the first diplomatic brief on the likelihood of a breach of domestic peace, and you must by now get ready to distill the reports to the apparatus of Government. Today the situation has moved beyond the threat of using the language of war in peacetime but a pseudo-classification of the desire of illegitimate to rule. But, of course, we are also suspicious of the nature of the epiphenomena mind of the lawless element! Therefore, we must distill their source.

Yes, and specific to the United Nations, the law requires punishing any threat to international peace and security. There is nothing to wait for if the domestic threats graduate, as the UN will be expected to lift Articles 2(4) and (7). Please reverse my earlier memo on interventions for international peace and security as we saw in the case of Iraq (1991), intervention for national security in Bosnia Herzegovina (1995) or intervention for human security in Afghanistan (2001), or intervention after R2P (responsibility to protect) the case of Kosovo (1995) and Darfur (2008) the Convention on Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (1948). Contemporary international relations prevent the collaborative activities of terrorists and the genocide of crime against humanity.

If the President-Elect cannot be inaugurated on May 29, 2023, the United Nations will have received the invitation of the Government of President Buhari for intervention. But, again, as at this mooring, my cheek with the UN secretariat shows no such invitation from the National Government.

May 29, 2023, the inauguration of President-elect Bola Tinubu, is an incredible advancement of democracy in a developing country. It is inevitable, a destiny with a collaborative geo-centric world to order international peace and security. Even in the face of the realist (power currency), it is not negotiable, and the simple alternative to the perpetual peaceful inauguration is a third world war (God forbid!). The total peace of humanity is the reason for our sacrifices in the last three years of our convergence.

It is left for me to sound a warning for the historical trajectory that the First World War was triggered by the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria-Hungary (just one individual). Again, these are the consequences of alliances, imperialism, militarism, and nationalism. It is also not the case that we forgot the event of the Blank Check Assurance: Conspired Plans of Germany and Austria-Hungary and the Germany Millenarianism – Spirit of 1914.

In any event, and as war expects, we will remember Athens and Sparta of the Peloponnesian War, the precarious Peace of Nicias, or the battle of Mantinea in 418 BC. But unfortunately, Nigeria cannot afford another civil war to which the uncivilized element is dragging her!

I know you will prepare to act fast in the face of justice.

Jimoh Ibrahim Ph.D. (War)