Ondo State Signage and Advertisement Agency (OSSAA) has urged the recently mobilized members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to brace up and strive for effectiveness towards achieving the Agency’s set goals and objectives.

The Chairman, Mr. Akinwande Akinrodoye, made this call while declaring open a Two-Day training programme held in Akure to enlighten the Youth Corps members on their roles in driving and co-achieving the Agency’s target across the State.

In his opening remarks, the Chairman noted that it was imperative for them to fully understand the requirements as adhoc staff of the Agency and also to achieve the right mindset in the plans ahead of 2022.

Mr. Akinrodoye informed that the training would establish how the NYSC members would respond to situations, enquiries etc considering the potentials of the Agency and its coverage as it concerns Signage/Advertisement in the State.

Day 1 theme harped on “Growth mindset and the Scope of Advertisement”. The Chairman identified fear and lack of motivation as obstacles that cause setbacks; he encouraged Corps members/ designated Revenue Officers to have a positive mental attitude at all times in the line of duty.

“In Advertising, innovation is constant; it is essential to have a growth mindset so as to be able to adapt to changing situations,” he said.

He added that members must develop new behaviours through constant practice and challenge themselves so as to get better.

In the same vein, he hinted at the importance of having a career plan to guide the individual.

Mr. Akinwande Akinrodoye assured that the Agency was interested in career development and was willing to identify with NYSC members individual goals in order to achieve success as a whole.

Similarly, he explained the scope of Advertisement and categories of Advertising reiterating that innovation is constant in Advertising.

Day 2 theme centered on “Unprecedented Accuracy in Process and Operations”. Its aim hinged on the need to have accuracy in the Agency’s business processes and procedures.

According to Mr. Akinrodoye, the Agency must restore and ensure trust is gained from the Taxpayer to the Agency /Government as transparency and accuracy in the Agency’s operations will be strictly adhered to going forward from 2022.

During the workshop, Mr. Akinrodoye stressed the need for technology reforms for improved revenue generation, also the need to streamline advertising applications and processes to make it easier for businesses to work with the Agency from multiple systems.

He equally advocated the need for a business projection stating that a business without projection has limited growth.

Other highlighted objectives of the theme includes; security and regulatory compliance, mobility and flexibility, good approach in conflict resolution, proposed framework for efficient and effective digital transformation, proposed end to end data management application, good customer service, improved collaborations and a robust database among several others.

He called on the participants to take the training exercise with all sense of seriousness adding that the Agency is set to take revenue to the next level in 2022 and beyond.

Also present at the training were representatives from the State Signage Agency; Director of Finance and Administration, Mrs. Bunmi Adedayo-Oso, Director Revenue, Mr. Amos Bamidele Olusanya, Executive Revenue Officer, Mr. Olaleye Adesuyan, Chief Town Planning Officer, Mr. Akinlotan Akintayo, Principal Inspector of Taxes Mr. Ofakunrin Ayodele and Mr. David Ekwu-Ojo.

Debbie Funmilayo

Media Manager

(OSSAA)