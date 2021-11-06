Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has tasked women across the country to utilize their fervency in intercessory prayers and numerical strength to the advantage of bailing out Nigeria from her present predicament of insecurity.

Addressing delegates from states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory at the 27th National Convention of the Women Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria, WOWICAN, holding in Akure, the Ondo State capital, Governor Akeredolu stressed that the power of Women in prayers cannot be dismissed with a wave of the hand.

“I plead that they join their voices together to pray to God, and help out this country, especially the state of kidnapping, rape, banditry and killings” he noted

The Governor said Nigerian women cannot afford to be indifference in the present circumstance of Nigeria but rise and be counted among the citizens finding solutions to current challenges of the country.

While saying that hospitality is second nature to the people of Ondo State, Governor Akeredolu stated that every part of the state is home to every ethnic nationalities in the country.

” Because of our education and our enlightenment, we accommodate every tribe. We live with everybody with different faith. We do not discriminate anyone in this State” he said

Earlier in her welcome address, Deaconess Victoria Bolanle Ihesiulor appreciated the Ondo State Governor and members of his cabinet for their warm reception and honour to attend the ceremony.

Also in their separate goodwill messages, the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Ondo State Chapter, Dr. John Ayo-Oladapo and the Chairperson of Ondo State Women Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria, Deaconess Grace Ademokoya charged women to rise up to the challenges of being good mothers to their children and dependable vessels in the hand of God.

Awards of Honour were presented to the Governor and his wife at the ceremony.

📷 Olawale Abolade