Governors in the Southern part of the country under the Southern Nigeria Governors’ Forum on Tuesday evening, met to discuss the state of the nation.

The meeting held virtually and was at the instance of Governors Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, Ifeanyi Okowa and David Umahi of Ondo, Delta and Ebonyi respectively.

Each of the trio is Chairman of the Southwest, South South and South East Governors’ Forums respectively too.

Fifteen of the seventeen Governors from the Southern part attended the meeting. They include; Ekiti State Governor who doubles as Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Dr Kayode Fayemi, Nyesom Wike(Rivers), Ifeanyi Okowa(Delta), David Umahi(Ebonyi), Godswin Obaseki, (Edo), and Lolo Cecilia Ezeilo(deputy governor of Enugu representing the governor).

Others are: Douye Diri(Bayelsa), Emmanuel Udom(Akwa Ibom), Okezie Victor Ikpeazu(Abia), Hope Uzodimma(Imo), Dapo Abiodun(Ogun), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Seyi Makinde(Oyo) and Babajide Sanwo-Olu(Lagos).

The Governors called for commitment and unity in addressing issues that affect the country, particularly the Southern Nigeria, stressed the need to put the country first in the face of the trying times.

In their resolution, the Governors agreed to meet in Asaba, the Delta State Capital, next week.

