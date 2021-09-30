The Transition, Strategy and Implementation Committee of the present administration in collaboration with a development partner, African Development Bank, AFDB (Senegal) today met with the Management, and key stakeholders from the Oil Producing Areas of the state.

The meeting was part of the efforts of Ondo State Government towards restructuring key sectors in the state and enhancing accelerated development.

The Secretary of the Commission, Dr. Victor Koledoye who led the team while making his presentation reeled off the Commission’s Vision, Mission and Core Values before recounting its activities.

Dr. Koledoye said the agency which was established in 2001 gets its funds from the 40% of the 13% Oil derivation from the Federal government to facilitate the rehabilitation and development of the Oil Producing Areas of the State.

He highlighted some of the Commission’s projects and programmes to include; the construction of roads and bridges, construction of housing units and walkways, education and health support programmes, rural electrification, provision of portable water, support for the aged and the physically challenged, women and youth empowerment, peace building, youth engagements through Osopadec Football Club, scholarship and bursary awards for students of tertiary institutions, pipeline surveillance programmes, among others.

Koledoye commended the Arakunri Oluwarotimi Akeredolu led government for the support the Commission had so far received since the inception of his administration. He’s optimistic that the Commission will record much success in its partnership with the Implementation committee.

Dr. Koledoye however lamented that one of the challenges hampering the Commission activities in its efforts to impact positively on the lives of the people and the oil producing areas is paucity of funds. In his words, ” so much has been done, so much has been spent, yet there is still a huge gap.”

Representatives of African Development Bank (AFDB, Senegal), Messers. Djibril Diagne and Mouhamadou M. Diagne commended the Commission for its impactful projects and programmes towards transforming the lives of the people and ensuring peaceful coexistence amongst the people of the oil rich region.

Speaking on behalf of the Stakeholders from the oil producing areas of Ilaje and Ese-Odo, a community leader and a former Permanent Secretary of the Commission, Dr. Mann Alli applauded the commission for its roles and interventions in the mandate areas especially in combating environmental challenges and youth restiveness.

He however appealed to the government to support the Commission so as to realise its desired goals and aspirations.

Dr. Alli emphasised the need for the Commission to be granted financial autonomy to enhance better service delivery.

At the meeting were the members of the Transition and Strategy Implementation Committee led by its Chairman, Mr. Dare Aragbaye, others include Mr. Babajide Akeredolu (Secretary), Mrs Cecelia Akintomide (Member) and Mr. Ayo Sotinrin (Member).

It would be recalled that the Transition and Strategy Implementation Committee is an initiative of Ondo State government saddled with the responsibility of piloting the realization of the Akeredolu administration’s Eight point agenda: christened “REDEEMED”.

The Committee and the state government had earlier in May 2021 met to reach an agreement to set Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for measuring impacts of programmes and activities of government.

The OSOPADEC team comprised of Mr. Vincent Ikuomola (Director, Budget, Planning , Research and Statistics), Mr. Frank Menukuro (Director Accounts), Engr. Victor Erukubami (DDPPD), Mr. Tokunbo Idowu (DDB), Mr. O.A Falana (DD, MT&R), Engr. Goke Aworetan (DD, R&QC) among others.