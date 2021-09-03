

Ondo State Government has again reiterated its commitment to the welfare of Students and Pupils in the State.

The permanent Secretary Agency for Transport Pastor Kayode Ogundele gave the assertion during a stakeholders meeting held at the conference room,ministry of Education, science and technology in Akure.

Ogundele said the government is making conscious efforts at bringing back on road the school shuttle buses .

The stakeholders meeting has in attendance permanent secretaries from the Agency for transport pastor Kayode Ogundele, ministry of Education, science and technology Mrs Lola Amuda, State universal Basic Education Board Mr Dele Akinnagbe and the Teaching Service Commission Mrs Tolu Adeyemi, others were the representatives of All Nigeria confederation of principals of secondary schools (ANCOPSS), Parents Teachers Association (PTA), Academic Staff union of secondary schools (ASUSS), Association of Primary Schools Head Teachers (AOPSHON), National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) and local Government chairmen of Owo, Ondo East and Ondo West Local Government Areas ,they unanimously agreed that the operations of the shuttle buses should commenced from the resumption for the next school session.

The Education stakeholders harped on the need for parents to partner with the state Government to sustain the operations of the shuttle buses, part of the conditions for operation would entails adherence to Covid 19 safety protocols on the shuttle buses, payment of tokens by the students and pupils, opening of a dedicated account for payment to enhance accountability.

The Agency for Transport was mandated to work out modalities for the distribution of tickets based on payment made by students.