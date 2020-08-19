The commitment and determination of the wife of Ondo State Governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu towards reducing Sexual Gender Based Violence, SGBV to the minimal level in the State have started recording success as stakeholders presented their Action Plans to achieve the goal.



At the SGBV’s State Response Committee meeting, the concerned stakeholders that comprised both the government’s Ministries, Agencies and Civil Society Organisations presented their various Action Plans that are geared towards curbing the menace in the State and on establishing Sexual Assault Referral Centre, SARC.



Addressing the stakeholders, Mrs Akeredolu stressed the need to partner higher institutions in the State to produce human resources that would specialise on providing psychosocial support for the victims of SGBV.



According to her, victims of SGBV needed Counselling which could be adequately provided by graduates of Sociology and Psychology, hence the reason to incorporate the area into our educational system and involve higher institutions into the stakeholders against SGBV in the State.



She commended the stakeholders for the progress recorded so far from previous meetings, and charged them to strive harder for the domestication of the VAPP bill in Ondo State before the expiration of the first term in office of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN.



Arabinrin Akeredolu also emphasised that security agents should be trained on the right questions to ask victims of Sexual Gender Based Violence, noting that some were fond of asking them ridiculous questions.



The Executive Secretary of the State Primary Healthcare Board, Dr. Francis Akanbiemu assured that the board would have enough manpower to handle the Sexual Assault Referral Centres across the state.



Akanbiemu, who lauded the commitment of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN towards providing adequate healthcare delivery, noted that the governor had approved employment of over 60 Doctors, 90 Midwives and about 90 other healthworkers into the Primary Healthcare facilities across the state, and would be inducted in a few week time.



He added that concerning equipment for the treatment of sexual injuries, just small quantity would be needed as Governor Akeredolu had in last year purchased about 300 of such that were distributed across the PHC facilities.



Also speaking, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Titi Adeyemi thanked the Convener of the meeting for the initiative, noting that her actions against the menace had really helped the ministry to have a lot of report and feedbacks about interventions by various stakeholders.



She assured that the report of the stakeholders’ meeting was already before the state Executive Council for necessary action.



Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Mr Raphael Asaniyan gave kudos to Her Excellency, saying that her proactive measures against SGBV would go a long way to fastrack whatever stakeholders had been doing before.