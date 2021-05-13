As Islam faithful worldwide celebrate Eid-El-Fitr to mark the end of Ramadan, the wife of Ondo State Governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has charged Muslim women in the state to spread the acts of love, kindness, generosity and hope.

Mrs Akeredolu said this in Akure, Ondo State Capital, describing Eid-El-Fitr as a period of introspection and in-depth spiritual significance for all Muslim faithful.

She nudged women to embrace these lessons as enshrined in the Holy Quran, stressing that it is sacrosanct for women who are pillars of the society to ensure that the season’s significance reflects in individual character.

She said, “I congratulate all Muslim women and their families in Ondo State on the successful completion of the fast and celebration of Eid-El-Fitr. I urge them to spread the acts of love, kindness, generosity and hope, being part of the teachings during the Holy Month. I wish them all a joyous celebration.”

The governor’s wife expressed gratitude for the support and cooperation the Muslim society has shown the present administration and reassured women of the government’s unwavering commitment to stop all forms of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) in the State.

The founder of BEMORE Empowered Initiative also appreciated women for persevering and for showing commitments in the face of scorching global economic stress, saying ‘women’s continued contribution to the society, particularly during the Covid 19 era, has notedly cushioned the impacts of the pandemic’.

The First Lady, who wished all adherents of Islam a joyous celebration, urged parents and guardians to make paramount education of the girl-child, noting that it is vital to national development.

Signed:

Oluwatobi Fademi,

SSA, Media, WoG.

