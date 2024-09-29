Sovereignty is hypocrisy! Follow collaborative strategy for development

…………. Senator Jimoh Ibrahim advised ECOWAS Leaders.

In Lomé, Togo, ECOWAS Parliament member and Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, who also represents Nigeria’s Ondo South senatorial district, has advised ECOWAS leaders to follow a collaborative strategy and stop over-trading their state’s sovereignty. According to Ibrahim, no state worldwide, including the United States of America, has absolute sovereignty. Having absolute sovereignty means having absolute control over your internal jurisdiction. Ibrahim pointed out that as simple as an email passing through your country, you do not have control over it! You cannot determine which email would pass through your jurisdiction and which one should not, thereby trading sovereignty may not only be detrimental to development but also undermine hunger and state security potentially disastrously. However, a collaborative strategy, he emphasized, could lead to a more prosperous and secure future for our region, instilling hope and optimism in our collective efforts.

Ibrahim urged the leaders to embrace a collaborative strategy and praised ECOWAS President Bola Tinubu for the cooperative role of his presidency of the regional organization. Representing Nigeria in the ECOWAS Parliament, Ibrahim highlighted the positive impact of ECOWAS since its establishment, emphasizing the parliament’s role in assisting the executive in charting a path forward. A stabilized ECOWAS holds significant importance for human security integrity and poverty reduction in the region and the geocentric system. Ibrahim emphasized that ECOWAS, as a regional organization, is a result of collaboration and cooperation aimed at fostering democratic peace. He underscored the significance of adhering to ECOWAS agreements, a commitment that should make us all feel responsible and dedicated to the region’s development. Ibrahim expressed concern over the withdrawal of some ECOWAS member states, stating that such action reflects over-trading sovereignty and is unwarranted.

Ibrahim asserted that no country could prosper in isolation. He suggested that ECOWAS’s oversight function requires enhancement, advising leaders to blend the global economic landscape with their shared identity to collectively seek support on issues related to colonialism and compensation for climate change due to emissions like carbon dioxide and methane from activities such as car usage or coal consumption for heating purposes. Ibrahim attributed primary responsibility for car production and greenhouse gas emissions to developed nations like the US, Britain, France, Japan, and China. He noted that these daily occurrences lead to severe health risks and increased poverty in the West Africa sub-region. Ibrahim also holds the position of Chairman of the Inter parliamentary Worldwide of the Nigerian Senate.