Southwest is not against Buhari – Akeredolu

The Chairman/ Coordinator of the new security outfit in the South-West, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu declared on Friday that the launch of Operation Amotekun was not a vote against President Muhammadu Buhari or an attempt to undermine his government.

He said the six governors in the zone would soon have an audience with the President as a follow up to their Thursday discussion with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on the matter.

That meeting brought about a deal between the federal government and the SouthWest governors on the security arrangement.

The governors were asked to forward a bill to their state assemblies to give legal teeth to the outfit.

Eminent lawyers –Dr.Olisa Agbakoba and Mr.Femi Falana- both of them senior advocates,yesterday welcomed the deal.

Akeredolu, speaking in an interview with select editors in Abuja, said Operation Amotekun was not designed to return regionalism to the country or lay foundation for the secession of the South-West from Nigeria.

He said he cannot be a party to any cause capable of breaking up Nigeria as he is married to an Igbo woman.

He said with the deal reached by the Federal Government and the South-West governors, the Nigeria Police will train Amotekun operatives.

He said Operation Amotekun will not have a single command structure.

There is no cause for alarm over Amotekun,he insisted.

The governor said the launch of Operation Amotekun was not against the President by the South-West.

Asked if the President was consulted before the launch of Amotekun, Akeredolu said since the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu was part of talks on Operation Amotekun, the governors felt the Federal Government was fully in the picture.

Akeredolu also gave an insight into what transpired at the meeting with Vice President Osinbajo and why the session was important