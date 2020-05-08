South West Governors’ Forum on Thursday inaugurated members of the Board of O’dua Investment Limited.

This was contained in a statement issued by Mr. Donald Ojogo, Commissioner for Information and Orientation in Ondo State on behalf of the Chairman of Southwest governors’ forum.

Read the full statement:

The South West Governors’ Forum has inaugurated the Board of O’dua Investment Limited. This, among others, was the thrust of a virtual meeting held today May 7, 2020 by the six Governors presided over by the Chairman, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, Governor of Ondo State.

The new Board comprises the following:

Dr. Lawrence Olusegun Aina(Osun)-Chairman

Mr. Segun Olujobi(Ekiti)-member

Dr. Tola Kasali(Lagos)-member

Otunba Bimbo Ashiru(Ogun)

Chief Segun Ojo(Ondo)-member

Seeni Adio Esq SAN(Oyo)-member

The Governors who expressed confidence in the individual capabilities of the Board members said, the choices were made after a careful consideration of their wealth of experience, integrity and deep knowledge of the business environment.

The Governors charged them to reposition and restructure the Organization in order to foster a robust, transparent, accountable and forward-looking tradition that will engender enviable productivity deserving of a regional heritage.

Signed:

Donald Ojogo

Hon. Commissioner for Information & Orientation,

Ondo State

:for Chairman, South West Governors’ Forum