The attention of the APC South West Caucus and Leaders was drawn to the withdrawal of the Suit No. FHC /AK/CS/10/2019, instituted by Hon Idowu Otetubi, who is the factional State Chairman within Ondo State APC, against the Ondo State APC State Executive Committee, led by Engr. Ade Adetimehin.

The South West APC Leaders commend Otetubi for his patriotic decision and steps taken to unify the Party. The Party assures him that such loyalty and commitment to the Party will not go unnoticed.

The Party further reiterates that APC places high premium on elevating the collective interests of the Party above individual interests. Similar factions in APC wherever they exist in other States of the South West were advised to follow the good example of Hon Idowu Otetubi in the overall interest of the Party.

This was contained in the Press release made available by the South West Zonal Publicity Secretary of APC, Rt. Hon. Karounwi Oladapo.

Karounwi further emphasized “there are consequences for good behavior as well as bad behavior. The Party commends Otetubi’s action and advice other members of APC who have axe to grind with the Party in Ondo State to follow suit and reconcile themselves in the overall interest of the Party. “

Signed.

Rt. Hon. ASIWAJU KAROUNWI OLADAPO.

Zonal Publicity secretary,

APC, South West Zone,

May 25, 2020.