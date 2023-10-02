Solar power company in Nigeria with Affordable Pricing

As the world continues its shift towards sustainable energy solutions, the demand for solar panels for home use has surged. These solar panels not only help reduce electricity bills but also contribute to a cleaner environment. Qpower offers a range of solar panel packages tailored for various homes and offices. In this article, we will delve into the pricing and features of their solar panel plans, helping you make an informed decision about installing solar panels in your home.

1. Restore Plan – ₦385,000

The Restore Plan from Qpower is an ideal choice for homeowners with 1 to 2 bedroom apartments or small office spaces. Priced at just ₦385,000, this package includes a 1kva inverter, 1 x 220Ah battery, a plug, change-over switch, wiring, and professional installation. With this setup, you can power essential appliances like a television, home theater, desktop computer, laptop, decoder, internet router, lighting points, socket points, and even a table fan.

2. Boost Plan – ₦645,000

If you have a 1 to 2 bedroom apartment or a small office, the Boost Plan is an excellent choice. Priced at ₦645,000, this package covers a 1kva inverter, 1 x 220Ah battery, 2 x 250-watt solar panels, a 60A charge controller, a solar profile, plug, change-over switch, wiring, and installation. Beyond the appliances supported by the Restore Plan, this package can also power your phones and a standing fan.

3. Inverter Only for 2 to 3 Bedroom Spaces – ₦650,000

For slightly larger spaces like 2 to 3 bedroom homes or offices, Qpower offers the Inverter Only package, priced at ₦650,000. This comprehensive package includes a 1.6kva inverter, 2 x 220Ah batteries, a plug, change-over switch, wiring, and professional installation. With this setup, you can power an extended list of appliances, including a fridge, food blender, and multiple televisions.

4. Grasp Plan – ₦950,000

The Grasp Plan, priced at ₦950,000, is designed for duplexes with 3 to 5 bedrooms. It comprises a 3.5kva inverter, 4 x 220Ah batteries, a battery rack, plug, change-over switch, wiring, and installation. This package offers the ability to power various appliances, including multiple televisions, home theater systems, and even a ceiling fan.

5. Super Boost Solar Plan – ₦1,400,000 [ Remember We offer Solar power company in Nigeria; Affordable With Qpower.com.ng ]Homeowners looking for a solar-powered solution for 2 to 4 bedroom spaces can opt for the Super Boost Solar Plan, priced at ₦1,400,000. This package includes a 2.5kva inverter, 2 x 220Ah batteries, a battery rack, 4 x 390-watt solar panels, a 60A charge controller, plug, change-over switch, wiring, and installation. It can power appliances like office printers and even includes a solar iron for free.

6. Solar Plan for Duplexes – ₦2,450,000

The Solar Plan for Duplexes, priced at ₦2,450,000, is tailored for larger duplexes and offers extensive solar panel coverage. This package includes a 3.5kva inverter, 4 x 220Ah batteries, a battery rack, 9 x 350-watt solar panels, a 60A MPPT charge controller, a solar profile, plug, change-over switch, wiring, and installation.

7. Lithium Ion Battery – Solar Stimulus Plan – ₦3,850,000

Qpower also provides a Lithium Ion Battery Solar Stimulus Plan, priced at ₦3,850,000. This package is equipped with a 5.5kva hybrid inverter, a 7.5kwh lithium-ion battery, a 4,400 kWh solar system, wiring, and installation. It can power all lighting points, inverter air conditioners, a fridge, and a water pump.

8. Lithium Ion Battery – Solar Premium Plan – ₦7,500,000

For larger homes and increased energy needs, consider the Solar Premium Plan, priced at ₦7,500,000. This comprehensive package includes a 7.5kva hybrid inverter, a 15kwh lithium-ion battery, an 8000kwh solar system, wiring, and installation. With this plan, you can power all lighting points, multiple inverter air conditioners, a fridge, freezer, and a water pump.

9. Solar Mars Plan – ₦20,500,000

The Solar Mars Plan, priced at ₦20,500,000, is the ultimate solution for larger homes or offices. It includes a 15kva hybrid inverter, a 40kwh lithium-ion battery, and a massive 16,000kwh solar system. This plan can power all lighting points, multiple air conditioners, a fridge, freezer, washing machine, and a water pump.

Conclusion

[ Remember We offer Solar power company in Nigeria; Affordable With Qpower.com.ng ]

Qpower offers a wide range of solar panel packages to cater to various residential and commercial needs. By choosing the right plan, you not only reduce your reliance on the grid but also contribute to a more sustainable future. Investing in solar panels not only saves you money in the long run but also makes a positive impact on the environment. When selecting the perfect solar panel plan for your home, consider your energy requirements and budget.

Solar power company in Nigeria; Affordable Pricing With Qpower.com.ng

FAQs

How do I determine which Qpower package is right for me?

Consider the size of your space and your energy needs. Smaller spaces can opt for the Restore or Boost Plans, while larger homes may require the Grasp or Solar Mars Plan.

Are the solar panels easy to maintain?

Yes, Qpower’s panels are designed for minimal maintenance and come with a warranty.

What is the expected lifespan of the batteries included in these packages?

The batteries typically have a lifespan of several years, and their performance is backed by a warranty.

Can I sell excess energy back to the grid with these solar panels?

Depending on your location and local regulations, it may be possible to sell excess energy back to the grid.

How can I get started with Qpower’s services?

You can visit their website or use the provided link to access their services and get in touch with their team.

for more info visit Qpower.com.ng