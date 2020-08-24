By Debo Ikuesewo-Akinbami

The other day, the virulent Unity Forum, by self-renunciation, dismissed itself in deference to Akeredolu’s leadership. By this sole stroke, a definitive statement was made. For the deep, this, by any dipstick, is no common feat. It is, debatably, a turning point, moreso that one must carefully understand the contents and characters of constituents who bore the badge of the now defunct Alliance to fully appreciate this weight.

At this height, it is a given that new learnings must have happened among the consequential leaders, no matter what their initial differences were. Interests, expectedly, must have been rejigged and concessions made as normal with political workings. And of course, better insights attained into the personifications of actors. Even for the erstwhile opposers of governor Akeredolu, the message must have become even clearer so that he is now seen through a new prism.

Arakunrin Akeredolu is a peculiar cell in many respects. He is not the regular stock of politician the people are used to. The usual political actor tells the people what they want to hear, never caring about integrity so long he achieves his object. For him, the rule is Niccolò Machiavelli’s, “The ends justify the means.” He simply subtly lures constituents to get what he wants. But Aketi counts the six fingers to the bearer’s face. He steps on toes, even big toes, in the ultimate interest of the people. Meanwhile, too often, the impregnable, for whom and to whom he is true, fall cheap to detractors’ baits.

As I have, you must have met those merchants of mischief who for free would advertise hilarious video clips of Arakunrin Akeredolu. The itinerant haters portray the vedios to prove puerile political points, and the sole aim being to demarket the brand Aketi. Either of the uproarious in which the governor boasted about the preeminence of his Owo dialect, or the vitrolic version wherein he had sternly warned those fanning war embers to cease forthwith.

Were he not a lawyer, Arakunrin Akeredolu, Ondo’s bearded governor, would have been a highly successful, first rate humorist. If he has addictions, jesting must top the list. Aketi has uncanny penchant for amusing commentaries. He keeps a therapeutic knack for amusements, yet, with every serve of joke, he passes a definite message that an enraptured aquitance may thoroughly miss.

He said it during the last encounter, and for the umpteenth time, that it is of the essence for all constituents to be learned in Owo dialect. Gleefully and in a rather boastful tone, he told his audience how the heavens largely subscribe to this dialectical option, and how God shall eventually judge humankind using Owo dialect. Aketi enjoys the lexis and leisure of his dialect. He even flaunts it.

The merchants keep a rich, mischievous store. When they seek to prove how irreverent he is, they show the video of his venom at Abodi’s palace. If it is to convey how stoic Aketi could be, they play his candid comment on the increment of fees at Adekunle Ajasin University. Unscrupulous

spin-meisters, they would display his record of relaxative social dancing to lend a message of levity. They interpret these acts and convey them to suit noxious needs.

That is the way of perfidious publicists. There are other videos they will not show. They would not advertise the audiovisual evidences of his forthright and sincere stances. One would not likely be shown the vedios where he swore to offset the backlog of salary arrears of his immediate predecessor and delivered on promise. They would not show you the death trap that Ore bypass used to be and the beauty-to-behold that it has now become. Such vedios as those showing the menacing scenery of Oke-Alabojuto before its eventful defeat would not be within reach for the cowards.

They would not play the evidence of Ondo-Liyin hub, Akeredolu’s incredible industrial interventions. The scintillating sight of the public schools in the state would miss on their list. The multipurpose Deep Sea Port the governor daily makes earnest efforts to deliver would not be shown to the public. Expectedly too, the jinx of bitumen exploitation broken by the Arakunrin government would not be part of their tales of treachery

It is true that Aketi plays, but he does not play politics with truths. Even his villifiers know this for a fact, and this, by any measure is the responsible leadership we must all cultivate and encourage. The country, at this fork, is in dire need pragmatic leadership, one that thrives on truths and not the type that throws decency overboard. The people must therefore nurture the tribe of unpretentious leaders to take lead at any rung if we must reap differently.

Though conflicts are inevitable, but leaders, at any point, must strive to rise above personal or provincial biases, and coalesce after all in favour of progress. Even when the dust of politics settles, finally, and we find the strength to lift the veil, the people shall see emptiness in the fray that has since halted heights. They shall see through the script of a callous campaign. The state shall forget its bruises, with time, and be the better for it. But while we walk through the ruins, the rubbles shall be remindful of certain lasting lessons, one of which is the vanity of hiding behind one finger.