In a bid to cement the long term existing relationship in the fight against Sexual and Gender Based Violence in Ondo State, a group of Non Governmental Organization (NGO) and officials from the Ondo State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development paid a courtesy call to NSCDC, Ondo Command, on Tuesday 13th April, 2021.

The Facilitators of the Campaign against Sexual and Gender based violence in Ondo State, Chaired by Ondo State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development lauded the Command for her dexterity, sincerity and transparency in handling emerging cases of SGBV.

It was also affirmed that the aftermath of the 3-day Training on Child Right and SGBV last year had yielded positive results as NSCDC Personnel serving both at the Headquarters and the Local Governments had remained pragmatic and professional in handling Cases of SGBV.

The visit was however premised on the need for continuous and a more fortified collaborations with the NSCDC Ondo Command.

The Gender Desk officer for Ministry of Women affairs, women wing of CAN, FIDA, as well as representatives of Security Agencies in Ondo State which includes: Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Police, NDLEA and NSCDC were all present.

In his remarks, the State Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Ondo State Command, Commandant Edenabu Douglas Eweka reassured the Body on the deployment of more Personnel and Provision of a beffiting Office space as a morale booster for the Gender and Anti-Human Trafficking and illegal Migration Unit of the Command who were earlier commended at the meeting for their dedication, resilience and outstanding performance in their response to SGBV Cases despite daunting challenges.

The State Commandant further charged all Officers and men to continue to work relentlessly while synergizing with relevant Sister agencies in the fight against all forms of Social vices, menace and Criminal Acts in order to make Ondo State a safe haven for the dwellers.

