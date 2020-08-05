Worried by spate of raping across the country, the wife of Ondo State Governor, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu – Akeredolu, has expressed readiness to partner with relevant stakeholders to end the incessant cases of sexual harassment against minors in the state.

Akeredolu’s wife speaking in Akure, Ondo State capital at a stakeholders’ meeting on gender based sexual violence,said her action plan is keenly aimed at addressing the issue of rape in the state holistically.

The governor’s wife, therefore, advised stakeholders to collectively come up with a reasonable action plan that will capture essential areas needed to tackle with a view to ending the menace in no distance time.

Mrs Titi Adeyemi, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development said the essence of the meeting was to have a follow up of the previous meeting with stakeholders on the issue of rape and gender based violence.

Adeyemi noted that the spate of rape cases and gender based violence was becoming alarming.

“It has become so worrisome, especially during the coronavirus period which concerns every individuals.

“There has been an upsurge in issue of rape and all hand must be on deck to curb it. That is the main reason Mrs Akeredolu and relevant authorities have shown great concern at this time.

“We have put a team of expert together, people who have technical knowledge on gender based violence issues, to look for a lasting solution.

“We have a whole range of stakeholders coming together to evolve an action plan to tackle the menace, and I believe that this move is going to assist the state and the society at large,” she said.

Adeyemi said her ministry had concluded plan with the Ministry of Budget to include fund for gender based violence management in its budget.

She also said that they will create a desk for management of gender based violence cases, build capacity of care givers and empower victims

The commissioner commended Mrs Akeredolu for prompt proactive measure put in place to curb the menace in the state.

Mrs Bola Ogundadegbe, state Chairperson, Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), disclosed that the 112 rape cases, which have been recorded from 2017 till date, have been charged to court for justice,

Stakeholders at the meeting included representatives from Ministries of Justice, Education, Health, Women Affairs and Non governmental organizations specializing on rape cases.

Others were National Council of Women Society, Betty Anyanwu Foundation (BAAF), Nigeria Police Force and Civil DefenTheCorps.