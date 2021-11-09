Following his numerous efforts in impacting positively to mankind the Lawmaker representing Akoko South- West Constituency 1 in the Ondo State House of Assembly,Honourable Akogun Olugbenga Omole has bagged the Peace Ambassador award in Yoruba and Africa.

Honourable Omole had at various times in his political career impacted humanity through laudable programmes and projects that touches lives.

In recognition of his numerous humanitarian efforts,especially in Akoko area of Ondo State a foremost institution in the pursuit of Yoruba agenda,the Oodua Connect,a voice of the Yoruba race,presented to Akogun Omole a certificate for his unwavering commitment to the lifting of the Yoruba race at home and in the diaspora.

At the award presentation ceremony the organisers encouraged Honourable Omole to continue to keep the flag of the Yoruba nation flying.

As an Ambassador of peace in the Yoruba nation,the organisers urged him to continue in his usual manner of touching lives for better,especially in raising the hope of the underprivileged.

While receiving the award, Honourable Omole expressed delight that his little contributions over the years were being rewarded.

He promised to continue to add value to the life of the people in his Constituency and beyond.