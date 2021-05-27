•As Student Leaders Hail Gov Akeredolu’s Courage In Addressing Critical Issues

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has urged student leaders under the aegis of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) to ensure that their activities are tailored towards serving the interest of the people.

Governor Akeredolu also enjoined the leadership of the student Union to look into ways to conduct their elections in peaceful and orderly manner devoid of unnecessary acrimony and resources.

The Governor gave the admonition in his office on Thursday while receiving the leadership and stakeholders of the NANS on a courtesy visit.

According to the Governor, the issue of insecurity bedeviling the nation must become an area of interest to the students leadership because of its public importance.

“Whatever you do, do it in public interest. You should serve public interest. Part of issues of public interest in our land is insecurity. We are faced with challenges and you should be interested in them.

“The students must have their positions on very Important national issues. Open grazing, State police, devolution of power. Please, let us be forthright. There are public interest issues that people want to hear your voice.

“If truly you believe you are leaders of tomorrow, you must own it and shape it now. Take the future serious. Address serious issues,” the Governor stressed.

Earlier, the NANS President, Comrade Sunday Asefon, who led the delegation, hailed Governor Akeredolu’s courage in addressing critical issues that affect the people of Ondo State, Southwest, and Nigeria at large.

He said the Governor has through his determined efforts changed the face of the Sunshine state and has delivered on his promises to the people of the state.

Asefon said: “We appreciate your support for the students populace. You are among the few Governors who are bold and courageous.

“You have changed the face of Ondo State. Thank you for your bold step in addressing the issue of insecurity in Ondo State, Southwest and Nigeria at large.”

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

May 27, 2021.

📷 Nguher Gabrielle Zaki