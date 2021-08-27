

Former Minister of Aviation in the administation of President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan and a serving Senator, Princess Stella Oduah-Ogiemwonyi, known as Stella Oduah, has dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja.

She was received at a brief ceremony in Abuja on Thursday and admitted into the party by the Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and Govermor of Yobe State, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni and the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma and the Deputy President of the Senate, Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege.

The APC governorship candidate in the November 2021 election, Senator Andy Uba was at the occassion.

She is the latest of high profile members of the former ruling party who joined the APC recently. In his remarks welcoming her into the fold of the APC, the Chairman of the Extraordinary/Caretaker Convention Planning Committee, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni congratulated her for joining the APC and assured her of rights as all other members of the party.

“You will enjoy the privileges enjoyed by all members of the party because you will have a waiver,” Bunu said.

She said during the occassion that she joined the APC family as part of the process of the changing political narrative in the South East, and assured that she joined the APC along with her multitude of supporters who have been jubilating in Anambra State.

Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum while welcoming her into the party said she is a national figure who has joined “a national movement to deliver a greater Nigeria for the future.”

Imo state governor and Chairman of the Anambra State Campaign Council said Anambra State would be won by the APC in the November 2021 election.

Signed

Salisu Na’inna Dambatta

APCbNational Director, Publicity.

August 26, 2021