.Lawal, his running mate in 2018 guber to follow suit on Tuesday

A former Deputy Governor of Osun, Senator Iyiola Omisore, has formalised his membership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), as he registered with the party on Monday.

Omisore was the Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in the 2018 governorship contest.

His running mate, Hon. Yemi Lawal, who is the state’s Commissioner for Youth and Sports, is also expected to formally register with the APC on Tuesday.

Omisore who defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2018, having contested the governorship elections twice -first in 2014 and 2018 – and later contested for the governorship on the platform of the SDP, performed his membership registration with the APC at St. Gabriel Polling Unit 003, in Ife-East Local Government area of the State.

Recall that the former Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation, had in 2002 defected from Alliance for Democracy, the political platform on which he was elected as Deputy Governor to former Governor Adebisi Akande.

With his membership registration today, Senator Iyiola Omisore is now officially back into the Progressives fold.

Omisore said the decision to join the ruling party was taken in the interest of the progress and development of the country in general and Osun in particular.

The former lawmaker said his defection was also informed by the tremendous achievements of the Administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola in the State, saying that he was convinced Oyetola meant well for the State.

In his remarks, the Governor of the State of Osun, Adegboyega Oyetola, lauded the giant step taken by the former lawmaker to join the progressives’ family.

Oyetola, who described Omisore as a patriotic Nigerian and a loyal politician, said his decision to join the ruling party has justified his love and passion for the progress and transformation of the State.

The Governor who was represented by his Deputy, Benedict Alabi, expressed confidence in the ability of the former Deputy Governor to give his best to elevate the party.

According to him, Omisore’s journey to APC started in 2018 when he displayed a high sense of sportsmanship to support the progressive party during the guber polls.

“Omisore has no doubt displayed a high sense of sincerity and honesty”, Oyetola added.

Welcoming Omisore formerly into the party, the Osun APC Caretaker Chairman, Prince Gboyega Famodun, lauded the former Deputy Governor for taking the bold step to join the ruling party.

Famodun who assured Omisore of equity and fairness in the management of the party, said his formal defection to the ruling party had confirmed his passion and love for the progressive government.

“I use this opportunity to congratulate the people of Ife and Osun in general and to formally welcome our Senator into APC. What he has done today has finally put to rest the insinuations that he is not part of us.

“This will be the beginning of a new dawn in our party and our dear State. We are happy to receive him warmly into the progressives’ family”, he added.

Also, the Chairman, Osun APC Membership Registration and Revalidation Committee, Mr. Femi Odufowokan, urged Omisore and his followers to use their strengths to orchestrate more fortunes for the ruling party.

In their separate remarks, the former Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Bashiru Awotorebo and former Osun Deputy Governor, Prince Adeleke Adewoyin, hailed Omisore and welcomed him into the party just as they assured him of utmost support and cooperation.