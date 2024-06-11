Senator Jimoh Ibrahim’s Supersonic Performance: A New Era for Ondo State

By Dayo Joseph

Since Senator Jimoh Ibrahim was sworn in as the lawmaker representing Ondo South Senatorial District, he has continued to raise the bar of legislative representation

SJI’s dedication to his constituents has been unwavering, constantly engaging with them through town hall meetings and public forums.

His legislative focus on education, vocational training, and economic empowerment has resonated deeply with his constituents, who see him as a true champion of their interests.

His ability to attract projects and resources to his senatorial district has been impressive, earning him the admiration of his peers and the gratitude of his people.

As a respected voice in the Senate, he has also been a strong advocate for the interests of his state and region, working tirelessly to promote the development of Ondo State and the welfare of its people.

With his exemplary performance, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim has set a new standard for legislative representation in Nigeria, inspiring a new generation

Education: Senator Jimoh Ibrahim’s academic achievements signify a depth of knowledge and expertise that transcends the ordinary. His desire to improve education is reflected in his philanthropic efforts, such as building a university in his senatorial district.

Harnessing Bitumen Resources: Senator Jimoh Ibrahim sponsored a bill aimed at unlocking the economic benefits of bitumen mining, signaling his dedication to realizing the state’s untapped potential.

Global Perspective: As Chairman of Inter-Parliamentary Relations, SJI brings a wealth of global experience and insight to the table, promising a global perspective in decision making.

Philanthropy: SJI philanthropic endeavors, spanning decades and funded personally, attest to his commitment to improving lives and ensuring people-oriented programs.

Unity and Cohesion: Senator Jimoh Ibrahim’s loyalty to the party and the President is unwavering

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim’s legislative achievements demonstrate his dedication to addressing the needs of his constituents and improving the lives of Nigerians.

His bills have focused on key areas such as education, vocational training, and insurance reform, showcasing his commitment to sustainable development and economic growth.

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim has sponsored the following bills-

A bill seeking the establishment of a Bitumen Development Commission

A bill seeking the establishment of a Federal Data Bank that would cover every sector of the economy and provide data for development of both the public and private sectors.

.A bill for the establishment of Federal Polytechnic, Igbokoda, Ondo State

.The Insurance Bill, 2023

.National Vocational Centre (Establishment) Bill, 2023

Compulsory Free Universal Basic Education Bill, 2023

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim has also moved a motion to establish a Bitumen Development Commission to develop a legal framework for the regulation of bitumen development in Nigeria and to prevent unconventional sources from taking advantage of research-enhanced applications over other competitors.

These bills reflect Senator Jimoh Ibrahim’s passion for empowering young people, supporting entrepreneurship, and promoting sustainable energy solutions.

With his impressive legislative record and vision for the future, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim is poised to continue making a positive impact in the lives of Nigerians. His supersonic performance has set a high standard for legislative excellence, inspiring a new generation of leaders to follow in his footsteps.