Senator Jimoh Ibrahim Appoints Sikemi and Olumide As Senior Legislative Assistants To ECOWAS Parliament

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim has appointed Sikemi Anita Atibere and Olubakinde Olumide Robert as Senior Legislative Assistants to Economic Community For West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament.

The appointments take immediate effect.

According to the Chief of Staff of the Senator, Bola Olagbegi, the new appointees, Sikemi and Olumide, shall proceed to Togo immediately for parliamentary engagement

Until her latest appointment, Sikemi was a former supervisor from Ilaje Local Government, Ondo Southern Senatorial District.

Likewise, Olumide from Ile- Oluji Okegbo Local Government, Ondo Southern Senatorial District.

It would be recalled that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu inaugurated Senator Jimoh Ibrahim as a member of the Economic Community For West African States(ECOWAS) Parliament a couple of months ago.

The Senator, currently representing Ondo Southern Senatorial District at the Senate, has been representing Nigeria at the West African subregion economic parliament.

Dr. Ibrahim, a billionaire business mogul, is currently representing the federation at the Parliament for economic development of the subregion.