The return of Senator Barnabas Gemade to the All Progressives Congress (APC) is another signpost of the well-received and successful reconciliation efforts being led by Governor Mai Mala Buni as Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee.

Senator Gemade who was a former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) swells the numbers of recent APC returnees which includes the former Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara.

The APC caretaker Committee led by Governor Buni has created a conducive and sincere environment to address many of the grievances among our party ranks and return the party to its progressive and lofty heights.

We assure all true progressives who left the party over whatever grievance to return and join ongoing efforts to reposition the APC and further achieve our pro-people plans for the country.

It heartwarming that party faithfuls led by President Muhammadu Buhari as leader of the APC have recognised the reconciliation efforts of the Governor Buni-led APC Careteker and continue to support the Committee. We call on our supporters, members and leaders to continue their support for the caretaker committee by coming forward with any issues, grievances, disputations, differences for amicable resolution.

The task of keeping the party unified and strong is a collective one.

SIGNED:

Yekini Nabena

Deputy National Publicity Secretary

All Progressives Congress (APC)