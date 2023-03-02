Senator-Elect, Jimoh Ibrahim Meets Community Leaders

…Canvasses Votes For APC Assembly Candidate, Chris Ayebusiwa

In preparation for the March 11, 2023 state Assembly election, senator-elect, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim on Thursday held meeting community leaders from communities in Okitipupa state constituency 1 to discuss how All Progressives Congress’ candidate, Hon Chris Ayebusiwa would emerge victorious at the poll.

The meeting, which was held at University of Fortune, Igbotako in Okitpupa Local Government Area, had in attendance leaders from Okitpupa, Ilutitun, Igbotako, Ikoya, Igbisi – Oloto, Iju – Odo, Iju Oke and other communities with the state constituency.

Ibrahim appreciated the community leaders for the support given to him by them and the people during the last Saturday’s National Assembly election in which he emerged winner of Ondo South senatorial district.

He, however, solicited for their support for the APC state House of Assembly candidate, Ayebusiwa so that he could win the March 11, 2023 state Assembly election.

The senator-elect stated that he organised the meeting to represent Ayebusiwa to the leaders and appeal to them to give him (Ayebusiwa) the same massive support the people gave him during his own election.

He said Ayebusiwa had lived with him and described him as a responsible and reliable personality which the people could give their mandate to.

According to Ibrahim, “I want to appreciate you for your support for me last Saturdayto be your senator. I want to reassure to you that I will give you responsive and responsible representation at the Senate.

“But the main reason I invited you to this meeting is because of your son, Chairs Ayebusiwa who’s contesting for Okitipupa constituency 1 seat at the state House of Assembly on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

“Chris is my boy. He has lived with me and I know him very well. He’s responsible and trustworthy.

“I want to appeal to you to support him the same way you supported me last Saturday during my election when you voted for me massively.

“I want him to win the election because he will give us good representation at the state House of Assembly. He will make good contribution and push for all necessary infrastructure in our communities through preparation of the annual appropriation bill.

“I want you to make our victtory complete by going out in large number to vote for Ayebusiwa just like you voted for our President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, myself and other National Assembly candidates of APC.”

The leaders, therefore, assured Ibrahim that they would repeat the same feat recorded at the last Saturday’s general elections, saying they would mobilise their people and vote for enmasse for the state House of Assembly candidate, Ayebusiwa.