• Non-indigenes in Oba-Ile endorse Akeredolu for second term

The Minister of State of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Tayo Alasoadura has said it not yet the turn of Akure kingdom in the central senatorial district of Ondo State to produce the next governor for the state.

Alasoadura spoke while addressing traditional rulers and chiefs in Ayede-Ogbese and Oba-Ile during the campaign tour of the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN in Akure North local government.

The Minister, who hails from Akure noted that when it is time for Akure to produce the governor, there would be a rallying point for the people of the kingdom.

He appealed to the traditional rulers and the chiefs to mobilise their people to vote en masse for Akeredolu, saying that would enable the governor to fulfill all their heart desires in his second term in office.

Meanwhile, a group of non-indigenes in Oba-Ile in Akure North local government has passed a vote of confidence on Governor Akeredolu led administration.

The group which comprises Ebira, Igbo, Igala, Hausa among others said the present government deserves continuity owing to its numerous achievements in all sectors, particularly in infrastructural Development and industrialisation.

Akeredolu, however, assured the people that his administration would perform wonders if re-elected.

📸 Nguher Gabrielle Zaki