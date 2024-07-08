Senate President Appoints Olusegun Ayodele as Senior Legislative Aide, FGN Level 16 step 05

•Jimoh Ibrahim congratulates Aseyori leader

In line with his avowed stance to ensure human capacity building, the Senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District at the Red Chamber of the National Assembly, Distinguished Senator Jimoh Ibrahim Ph.D (Cantab), OFR, CFR had once again facilitated the appointment of another Ondo Southerner into the National Assembly.

The Senate President, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio has approved the appointment of Dr Olusegun Ayodele as Senior Legislative Aide to his office.

Dr. Olusegun Ayodele, a medical practitioner by profession until now is the Director-General of Aseyori Family, a movement midwifed by the Billionaire Business magnate and Senator representating Ondo South.

The appointment take effect from January 3rd, 2024.

Meanwhile, Senator. Jimoh Ibrahim applauded the appointment of Dr Olusegun Ayodele as Senior Legislative Aide to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, describing feat as a plus to Aseyori political family.