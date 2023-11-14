Senate President Appoints Modupe Martins as Senior Special Assistant

-Jimoh Ibrahim says the appointment is desireble for ASEYORI’ family

The Senate President, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio has approved the appointment of Erelu Modupe Martins as Senior Legislative Aide to his office.

The appointment take effect from June 13, 2023 when the 10th Senate was inaugurated.

Erelu Modupe Martins was a former State Women Leader for Action Congress of Nigeria, ACN before the party fused into the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in Ondo State.

She hails from Okitipupa local government area of the State, and worked as the director-general of APC State Campaign Council for Ondo South Senatorial District during the 2023 General Elections.

She also chaired the women wing of the Campaign Directorate of Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR for Senate, Ondo South Senatorial District, codenamed ASEYORI.

The Senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR has congratulated the new appointee, urging her to bring her wealth of experience to bear in mobilizing, organizing and managing the women groups in support of programmes and activities of the office of the number three citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.