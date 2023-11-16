ONDO STATE NEWS

Senate President Appoints Barakumo Kpemi as Senior Legislative aide

At Ese – Odo LG……

-Jimoh Ibrahim Congratulates Ese-Odo, Aseyori Family Members

The Senate President, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio has appointed a season lawyer and political bigwig from Ese-Odo local government area of Ondo State, Barrister Barakumo Kpemi as Senior Legislative Aide.

Barrister Barakumo’s appointment brought to two Aides to the Senate President from the Southern Senatorial District of Ondo State, recommended by the Senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR.

While congratulating the new aide to the Senate President, Senator Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR urged the lawyer to be a good representative of the State in the team of the Senate President and help his boss to achieve the set goals and objectives for the Senate and Nigeria.

