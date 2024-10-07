Senate Nominates Jimoh Ibrahim Into African Parliamentary Union Executive Council

….Ibrahim Appreciates Akpabio, Senate

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Inter-parliamentary Worldwide has been nominated as a member of African Parliamentary Union Executive Council by President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

Jimoh Ibrahim is currently attending African Parliamentary Union conference, with some Nigerian senators, as

Nigerian National Assembly delegation at the 82nd session of the Executive committee and 46th conference of African Parliamentary union holding in N’Djamena, Republic of Chad.

The billionaire business mogul, who is representing Ondo Southern Senatorial District at the Senate, appreciated the the Senate and the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio for the his nomination.

Jimoh ibrahim is also representing the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio at the ongoing Chad conference which began on Saturday, October 5, 2024 in N’Djamena, Republic of Chad.

Some salient issues affecting the continent ranging from economy to security would be deliberated on by all the members states for the development of Africa.

The confab would come to a close on Wednesday, October 9, 2024.